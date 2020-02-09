Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll surpasses total from SARS outbreak
South Korea confirms its 25th case of coronavirus
South Korea now has 25 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus across the country, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It is one of only a few nations that have seen more than 20 cases of the virus, including Japan, Thailand and Singapore.
The government announced Saturday that it would be reimbursing people who had been hospitalized or quarantined amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
The Welfare Ministry said in a press release that families who had been put out for more than 14 days could receive a government subsidy, of varying amounts.
A family of one will receive approximately $380 per month while a family of four will get approximately $1,030, according to the release.
China's death toll jumps again as country sees its deadliest day yet
The spread of the coronavirus shows no sign of stopping in mainland China today, after the government announced thousands of new infections and the country's deadliest day from the virus.
If you're just joining us, here's what you need to know:
Deadliest day: The 89 deaths in manland China on Saturday are the highest number in a single day since the crisis began in January.
Foreigners die in China: An American citizen and a Japanese man in his 60s died from the coronavirus on Saturday in Wuhan, the first fatality from either country.
Global spread: New cases are continuing to emerge in countries across the world, while two cruises ships remain locked in quarantine in Japan and Hong Kong.
In total, 64 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Yokohama have now tested positive for the coronavirus.
WHO heads to China: The World Health Organization has announced that it will be sending a team to China to investigate the virus, with the team leader expected to touch down on Monday.
In a news briefing on Saturday, WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the rapid spread of misinformation was making controlling the virus harder.
"At WHO, we’re not just battling the virus, we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theorists that push misinformation and undermine the outbreak response," he said.
China's coronavirus death toll rises to 813
Another 89 people have died of the Wuhan coronavirus, bringing the death toll globally to 813, China’s National Health Commission confirmed today.
That includes 811 people who have died in mainland China and one person each in Hong Kong and the Philippines.
The new deaths push the Wuhan coronavirus death toll above that of the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak, which killed 774 people.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China is at least 37,198, an increase of 2,656 from Saturday, according to the health authorities.
Wuhan residents trapped between anxiety and boredom in long quarantine
It has been more than two weeks since the city of Wuhan was put on strict lockdown by the Chinese government in an attempt to rein in the coronavirus.
Since then, resident Wu Chen says he has only gone out of his house only three times -- once when he ran out of cat food.
He said that he is confident the authorities will bring the virus under control but until then he can only wait for the all clear to go outside.
While he waits, he takes his temperature twice a day, practices his handwriting and plays hide-and-seek with his cat.
His story is typical of a city of millions of people, all trapped in their apartments.
The Wuhan coronavirus has now killed more people than SARS
The global death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus is at least 805, surpassing the number of fatalities from the deadly 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak.
When SARS swept across the world, it sparked an international panic and infected more than 8,000 people, killing 774.
In comparison, the coronavirus has now infected more than 27,000 people in China's Hubei province alone -- and over 37,000 globally.
Like SARS, this latest outbreak is caused by a coronavirus, a family of viruses common to animals that range from the common cold, to more serious diseases, such as Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).
Both the SARS and Wuhan outbreaks started in China -- and both are believed to have originated from wild animal markets.