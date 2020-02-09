Medical staff walk through a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, China, on February 5. Xiong Qi/Xinhua/Getty Images

The spread of the coronavirus shows no sign of stopping in mainland China today, after the government announced thousands of new infections and the country's deadliest day from the virus.

If you're just joining us, here's what you need to know:

Deadliest day: The 89 deaths in manland China on Saturday are the highest number in a single day since the crisis began in January.

Foreigners die in China: An American citizen and a Japanese man in his 60s died from the coronavirus on Saturday in Wuhan, the first fatality from either country.

Global spread: New cases are continuing to emerge in countries across the world, while two cruises ships remain locked in quarantine in Japan and Hong Kong.

In total, 64 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Yokohama have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

WHO heads to China: The World Health Organization has announced that it will be sending a team to China to investigate the virus, with the team leader expected to touch down on Monday.

In a news briefing on Saturday, WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the rapid spread of misinformation was making controlling the virus harder.

"At WHO, we’re not just battling the virus, we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theorists that push misinformation and undermine the outbreak response," he said.