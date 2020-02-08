The world is facing a "chronic shortage" of equipment that could protect people from coronavirus, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing in Geneva on Friday.

"We're sending testing kits, mask, gloves, respirators and gowns to countries in every region. However the world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment," he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that many people currently wearing masks actually may not need them.

"A lot of people feel that they need to be wearing masks, even though, unless you're right in the middle of a situation where's a lot of people coughing and sneezing -- that really we don't recommend routinely, that people wear masks," he told CNN.

