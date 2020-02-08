A passenger is seen at a balcony while clothes are hung on the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Friday. Photo by The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

The Japanese Health Ministry said three more passengers on the Diamond Princes have tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. They have all been taken to the hospital.

A total of 64 people onboard the ship have now been infected with the coronavirus.

The ship has been quarantined off the coast of Yokohama, near Tokyo, since Tuesday, after it emerged that a former passenger had tested positive for the virus. That man is an 80-year-old from Hong Kong, who disembarked from the ship when it stopped in Hong Kong along its voyage.

Of the 2,600 passengers, of whom 428 are American, initially on the boat, 61 had already tested positive for the virus.

The quarantine is expected to last until at least February 19.

