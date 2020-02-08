Coronavirus outbreak: 86 die in one day as infections in mainland China top 34,000
3 more passengers on a cruise ship in Japan are diagnosed with the coronavirus
The Japanese Health Ministry said three more passengers on the Diamond Princes have tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. They have all been taken to the hospital.
A total of 64 people onboard the ship have now been infected with the coronavirus.
The ship has been quarantined off the coast of Yokohama, near Tokyo, since Tuesday, after it emerged that a former passenger had tested positive for the virus. That man is an 80-year-old from Hong Kong, who disembarked from the ship when it stopped in Hong Kong along its voyage.
Of the 2,600 passengers, of whom 428 are American, initially on the boat, 61 had already tested positive for the virus.
The quarantine is expected to last until at least February 19.
China's health authority says 724 people worldwide have been killed by the coronavirus
China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has released its daily update of coronavirus cases.
On Friday, 86 people died of the Wuhan coronavirus in mainland China, bringing the death toll there to 722. Another two have died in the Philippines and Hong Kong.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China as of the end of the day Friday stood at 34,546, an increase of 3,399 from Thursday, according to the NHC.
Out of the more 34,000 confirmed cases, 6,101 are in critical condition, and 2,050 have been discharged from the hospital after recovery.
Hubei provincial death toll rises to 699
The coronavirus death toll in the Chinese province of Hubei has risen to 699, according to the local health authority. That's an increase of 81 people from the day before. The total number of confirmed cases there now stands at 24,953.
Of the 19,835 hospitalized patients in Hubei province, 1,007 are in critical condition.
The new reported deaths brings the death toll worldwide to 724. All but two of those who died were in mainland China.
President Trump tweeted the coronavirus could weaken as the weather warms. Scientists say it's too early to know
On Friday morning, President Trump tweeted about his phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump praised Xi as "strong, sharp and powerfully focused" on containing the virus, and added that he thinks Xi will be successful, "especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone."
But will warmer weather really kill the coronavirus?
"His hope is our hope," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, referring to Trump's tweets. "But we don't have knowledge that it will do that."
Infectious disease experts tell CNN that it's too early to say, and nobody knows enough about the novel coronavirus to make assessments about its behavior.
"It would be reckless to assume that things will quiet down in spring and summer," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.
What we know about the coronavirus
There's still a lot we don't know about the Wuhan coronavirus, and scientists around the world are racing to gather data to develop a treatment.
Here's what we can tell you so far:
- Is there a cure? No -- but there are signs of progress. Doctors in Thailand said earlier this week they successfully treated a patient with a combination of antiviral drugs.
- What are the symptoms? Coronavirus symptoms can look like the flu -- people get a fever, a cough, trouble breathing. If you have these symptoms and recently went to China, or have been in contact with someone who did, experts advise going to the doctor.
- How does the virus spread? The virus is thought to spread from person to person through respiratory droplets emitted by coughing or sneezing. There's also a possibility the virus can exist in and spread through contaminated fecal matter. There's currently no evidence that the virus is airborne -- meaning it doesn't travel across a large room.
- Who is at risk of infection? People of all ages can be infected with the virus, but older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions are especially vulnerable to severe complications.
- How can I protect myself? Take the same precautionary measures you would during flu season. Wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough, avoid close contact with people and large gatherings, and wear a face mask.
- Is it safe to travel? Many countries including the US have advised against travel to China. Many airlines have suspended travel to and from China, and countries have implemented bans on travelers from China.
This is where coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide
The Wuhan coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December.
There are now more than 310 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus in 27 countries and territories outside mainland China:
- Australia (at least 15 cases)
- Belgium (at least 1 case)
- Cambodia (at least 1 case)
- Canada (at least 5 cases)
- Finland (at least 1 case)
- France (at least 6 cases)
- Germany (at least 13 cases)
- Hong Kong (at least 26 cases, 1 death)
- India (at least 3 cases)
- Italy (at least 3 cases)
- Japan (at least 86 cases, including 61 in cruise ship quarantine)
- Macao (at least 10 cases)
- Malaysia (at least 14 cases)
- Nepal (at least 1 case)
- Philippines (at least 3 cases, 1 death)
- Russia (at least 2 cases)
- Singapore (at least 33 cases)
- South Korea (at least 24 cases)
- Spain (at least 1 case)
- Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)
- Sweden (at least 1 case)
- Taiwan (at least 16 cases)
- Thailand (at least 25 cases)
- United Arab Emirates (at least 5 cases)
- United Kingdom (at least 3 cases)
- United States (at least 12 cases)
- Vietnam (at least 12 cases)
Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
The novel coronavirus outbreak that began in December in Wuhan, China, has now spread to more than 27 countries and regions. If you're just joining us, here's the latest:
- Cases rise: There are more than 34,500 confirmed cases and 722 deaths reported in mainland China, most in hard hit Hubei Province. Wuhan is its capital. The virus has spread to 27 other countries and territories, infecting more than 300 and killing two, a Chinese man in the Philippines and a 39-year old in Hong Kong.
- Whistleblower doctor: Li Wenliang, a Chinese whistleblower doctor, died Thursday from the virus, sparking a nationwide wave of grief and rare fury against the Chinese government. He had been targeted by police for trying to sound the alarm during the early weeks of the outbreak in December.
- Quarantined cruises: More than 7,300 people are quarantined on two cruise ships docked in Hong Kong and Japan, after former passengers were confirmed to have the virus. A total of 61 people have been found to be infected on the ship in Japan.
- Recoveries: Patients in the US, Vietnam, South Korea and Singapore have already been discharged from hospital.