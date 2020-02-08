The coronavirus death toll in the Chinese province of Hubei has risen to 699, according to the local health authority. That's an increase of 81 people from the day before. The total number of confirmed cases there now stands at 24, 953.

Of the 19,835 hospitalized patients in Hubei province, 1,007 are in critical condition.

The new reported deaths brings the death toll worldwide to 724. All but two of those who died were in mainland China.