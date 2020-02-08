Medical staff preparing beds for patients at a converted hospital in Wuhan on Wednesday. STR/AFP via Getty Images

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has released its daily update of coronavirus cases.

On Friday, 86 people died of the Wuhan coronavirus in mainland China, bringing the death toll there to 722. Another two have died in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China as of the end of the day Friday stood at 34,546, an increase of 3,399 from Thursday, according to the NHC.

Out of the more 34,000 confirmed cases, 6,101 are in critical condition, and 2,050 have been discharged from the hospital after recovery.