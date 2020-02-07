The Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama port on February 6, 2020. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

A total of 61 people have been confirmed to have Wuhan coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined off the coast of Japan with 1,045 crew and 2,666 passengers on board.

Some 20 cases had been confirmed on Thursday, and an additional 41 confirmed today. The number of cases on board raise the national total of confirmed cases to 86.

Of the confirmed cases on board, at least three are US citizens, according to statements by the cruise liner. In total, the cruise has 428 American passengers.

Confirmed cases are taken off the ship and transported to local hospitals. All of those remaining on board will be quarantined for at least 14 days, officials said on Wednesday.