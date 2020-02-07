The novel coronavirus outbreak that began in December in Wuhan, China, has now spread to more than 25 countries and regions. If you're just joining us, here's the latest:

Cases rise: There are 31,465 confirmed cases and 638 deaths globally, the majority of which are in mainland China. Some countries have seen a worrying surge; Japan now has 86 cases, the second-highest number for one country.

There are 31,465 confirmed cases and 638 deaths globally, the majority of which are in mainland China. Some countries have seen a worrying surge; Japan now has 86 cases, the second-highest number for one country. Whistleblower doctor: Li Wenliang, a Chinese whistleblower doctor, died late last night from the virus, sparking a nationwide wave of grief and anger. He had been targeted by police for trying to sound the alarm during the early weeks of the outbreak in December.

Li Wenliang, a Chinese whistleblower doctor, died late last night from the virus, sparking a nationwide wave of grief and anger. He had been targeted by police for trying to sound the alarm during the early weeks of the outbreak in December. Quarantined cruises: More than 7,300 people are quarantined on two cruise ships docked in Hong Kong and Japan, after former passengers were confirmed to have the virus. A total of 61 people have been found to be infected on the ship in Japan.

More than 7,300 people are quarantined on two cruise ships docked in Hong Kong and Japan, after former passengers were confirmed to have the virus. A total of 61 people have been found to be infected on the ship in Japan. Youngest patient: Two newborn babies are infected in Wuhan, according to China's state broadcaster. The youngest was diagnosed just 30 hours after being born to a mother who had been infected. Experts say it's unclear how the baby got infected, as there are various ways it became exposed to the virus.

Two newborn babies are infected in Wuhan, according to China's state broadcaster. The youngest was diagnosed just 30 hours after being born to a mother who had been infected. Experts say it's unclear how the baby got infected, as there are various ways it became exposed to the virus. Recoveries: Patients in the US, Vietnam, South Korea and Singapore have already been discharged from hospital.