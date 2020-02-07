Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang, who blew the whistle on the coronavirus in December 2019. Li Wenliang

Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower doctor who warned the public of a potential "SARS-like" disease in December 2019, has died, according to Wuhan Central Hospital.

Li died of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan in the early hours of Friday morning local time.

"Our hospital's ophthalmologist Li Wenliang was unfortunately infected with coronavirus during his work in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic," the hospital statement read.

"He died at 2:58 am on Feb 7 after attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful."

Targeted by police: Li had raised the alarm about the virus that ultimately took his life.

In December, he posted on the Chinese messaging app WeChat that seven patients from a local seafood market had been diagnosed with a SARS-like illness and were quarantined in his hospital in Wuhan.

Soon after he posted the message in his medical school alumni group, Li was accused of rumor-mongering by the Wuhan police, and was targeted for trying to sound the alarm on the deadly virus in the early weeks of the outbreak.

Li was hospitalized on January 12 and tested positive for the coronavirus on February 1.