Trump says he isn't concerned about China covering up coronavirus

Anthem of the Seas docked at the Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, New Jersey, on Friday. Kevin Hagen/AP

Royal Caribbean says it will delay one of its cruise ship's next departure by one day following a coronavirus scare on the boat.

The company said that its ship "Anthem of the Seas" will not depart until Saturday when they expect to "receive conclusive test results from CDC" for four passengers who were taken to the hospital Friday to be tested for coronavirus.

More context: A cruise ship docked this morning near New York City as some passengers have a history of travel to China. Twenty-three passengers were cleared, and four are being evaluated at an area hospital after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention boarded the cruise ship to evaluate the situation.

Here's the statement from Royal Caribbean: