Members of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance on strike in Hong Kong on February 5, 2020. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong's Hospital Authority (HA) warned today that public hospitals would only offer limited services, as thousands of employees and medical workers began a fourth consecutive day of strike action.

More than 7,000 healthcare workers participated in yesterday's strike, according to the Hospital Authority Employee Alliance, a union representing medical workers. This accounts for nearly 10% of all HA medical staff, the union said.

Limited service: The HA urged patients with only mild conditions to visit private hospitals and doctors, or specialist clinics, given the depleted workforce in public hospitals today.

Public hospitals "can only focus their limited number of staff on duty to the provision of emergency services," said the HA in a statement, and urged the striking employees to return to work "in the interest of patients."

Why they're striking: Strikers and union members are demanding completely closed borders with mainland China, and have accused the city's government of inadequate action during the coronavirus outbreak.

Other demands include providing enough gear for health workers and providing “proper” isolation wards.

Government response: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam criticized the strikers for weakening the city's medical capacity at a crucial time. Remaining employees still working in hospitals now have a heavier workload to make up for their absent colleagues, she said.

Lam also announced new emergency measures yesterday, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers coming from mainland China -- including Hong Kong residents.