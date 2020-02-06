Wuhan coronavirus death toll soars past 560

Chinese President Xi Jinping's long, conspiracy-sparking hiatus from the country's front pages and main newscasts ended Wednesday night, as he appeared alongside Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Beijing.

Noting that the Chinese government and people are currently doing their utmost to fight the pneumonia epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus. "A friend in need is a friend indeed as the Cambodian people stand with the Chinese people at this special moment," Xi said, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Chinese President Xi Jinping with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. Pang Xinglei/Xinhua via AP

Strangely quiet: Xi's lack of prominence in recent days was weird, not only because a country's leader is normally front and center during a crisis, but because Xi typically dominates media coverage, regardless of how seemingly routine his activities are. Since he came to power in 2012, the People's Daily especially has become known for running multiple headlines about Xi and plastering not only the front page but several after it with nearly identical pictures of him shaking hands with various officials.

Rumors spread: Xi's vanishing act had not gone unnoticed in China, where many are asking questions on social media -- most of which are swiftly deleted by censors. Outside of the country, particularly among dissident communities, rampant speculation is growing, as those desperate to see the back of Xi spread wild, wholly unfounded claims.

Central authority: This is not the first time "Xi is missing" has become a story. When an authoritarian government concentrates power around a single figure, the way China has around Xi during the past eight years, even the slightest removal of that figure from the spotlight will spark a degree of chatter.

