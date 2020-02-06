Wuhan coronavirus death toll soars past 560
Xi Jinping made an appearance ... but it had nothing to do with the virus
Chinese President Xi Jinping's long, conspiracy-sparking hiatus from the country's front pages and main newscasts ended Wednesday night, as he appeared alongside Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Beijing.
Noting that the Chinese government and people are currently doing their utmost to fight the pneumonia epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus. "A friend in need is a friend indeed as the Cambodian people stand with the Chinese people at this special moment," Xi said, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Strangely quiet: Xi's lack of prominence in recent days was weird, not only because a country's leader is normally front and center during a crisis, but because Xi typically dominates media coverage, regardless of how seemingly routine his activities are. Since he came to power in 2012, the People's Daily especially has become known for running multiple headlines about Xi and plastering not only the front page but several after it with nearly identical pictures of him shaking hands with various officials.
Rumors spread: Xi's vanishing act had not gone unnoticed in China, where many are asking questions on social media -- most of which are swiftly deleted by censors. Outside of the country, particularly among dissident communities, rampant speculation is growing, as those desperate to see the back of Xi spread wild, wholly unfounded claims.
Central authority: This is not the first time "Xi is missing" has become a story. When an authoritarian government concentrates power around a single figure, the way China has around Xi during the past eight years, even the slightest removal of that figure from the spotlight will spark a degree of chatter.
20 cases confirmed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan
Ten additional cases of the Wuhan coronavirus were confirmed today on the Princess Cruise ship, which is docked in Japan and under quarantine for 14 days. This bring the total number from the ship to 20 cases, and raises Japan's national total to 45 cases.
Officials are still waiting for results of 171 test results.
Coronavirus cruise: The Diamond Princess is anchored off the coast of Yokohama, near Tokyo, with 1,045 crew and 2,666 passengers -- including 428 Americans -- on board.
Infected cases are being brought off the ship to be treated on shore, but all other passengers and crew on board must stay quarantined at sea for at least 14 days.
The first case: The passenger with the virus was an 80-year-old man from Hong Kong. He was briefly in mainland China on January 10. He flew to Japan on January 17, where he boarded the cruise on January 20. He disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25, and sought medical attention for symptoms on January 30.
Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
The Wuhan coronavirus continues its spread across Asia and the world. If you're just joining us now, here's what you need to know:
- The numbers: The Wuhan novel coronavirus has killed 562 people and infected more than 28,000 people worldwide. The vast majority of those are within China and concentrated in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. Only two deaths have been outside of mainland China: one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.
- Recoveries: There are reports of stable and improving patients, with some recovered enough to be discharged from hospital in the US and South Korea.
- Treatment: There is still no cure or vaccine, but doctors in Thailand say they successfully treated a patient with a combination of antiviral drugs.
- Global response: Some countries like the US and UK are sending their final evacuation flights to Wuhan this week. The US also sent supplies and support to Wuhan after receiving sharp criticism from China on Monday.
- Cruise ship quarantine: More than 5,300 people are being quarantined on two cruise ships off Hong Kong and Japan, with concerns that passengers and crew were inadvertently exposed to the Wuhan coronavirus by infected passengers.