People wear face masks at a gold shop on February 3, 2020 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Linh Pham/Getty Images

Vietnam confirmed its 10th coronavirus case on Tuesday, according to a state media report.

The patient is a female worker in Binh Xuyen district, northwest of Hanoi. She developed a high fever on January 31 after having close contact with another confirmed case, who was sent to Wuhan for work training and returned on January 17.

Schools in 56 provinces and localities in Vietnam will delay a return to classes to prevent spread of the virus, the report said.