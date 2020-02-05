Live Updates
Coronavirus outbreak: 3,700 people are quarantined on a cruise ship
Vietnam confirms 10th coronavirus case
Vietnam confirmed its 10th coronavirus case on Tuesday, according to a state media report.
The patient is a female worker in Binh Xuyen district, northwest of Hanoi. She developed a high fever on January 31 after having close contact with another confirmed case, who was sent to Wuhan for work training and returned on January 17.
Schools in 56 provinces and localities in Vietnam will delay a return to classes to prevent spread of the virus, the report said.
Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
The Wuhan coronavirus continues its spread across Asia and the world. Countries have implemented various emergency measures and travel restrictions, as researchers continue working toward a treatment.
If you're just joining us now, here's what you need to know:
- The numbers: The Wuhan novel coronavirus has killed 492 people and infected more than 24,500 people worldwide. The vast majority of those are within China and concentrated in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. Only two deaths have been outside of mainland China: one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.
- Rising death toll: The number of reported deaths in China has been jumping rapidly. It topped 100 on January 28, passed 200 by January 31, overtook 300 on February 1, and topped 400 yesterday.
- Recoveries: There have also been reports of recovering patients. Most of Singapore's confirmed cases are stabilized and improving, said the government. And in the US, the first confirmed case has been discharged from hospital in Washington state.
- Global response: Countries are continuing to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, and place travel restrictions on travelers from China. Some of these measures -- specifically from the US -- have sparked anger from Beijing.
- Cruise ship quarantine: In Japan, a cruise ship with more than 3,700 people on board is quarantined in the port of Yokohama after a former passenger was found infected a few days earlier. Quarantine officials are now testing passengers, and have confirmed 10 cases on board.