Coronavirus global death toll soars to nearly 500
Taiwan confirms 11th coronavirus case
Taiwan confirmed its 11th coronavirus case on Tuesday, according to a statement from the self-governing island's Ministry of Health and Welfare.
The patient is a man in his 50s, said to be a Taiwanese businessman who returned from Wuhan on Tuesday. He showed no symptoms of fever nor pneumonia, and is now in stable condition in an isolated hospital room.
Passengers who were on the same flight as the patient are all being tested and will be quarantined for 14 days.
Travel ban: Yesterday, Taiwan announced it would deny entry to all foreign nationals who had been to China in the past 14 days. Those with a Taiwan resident certificate will be allowed in, but are required to self-isolate in their homes and monitor their health.
The restrictions go into effect this Friday.
The cruise ship in Japan will be quarantined for at least 14 days
Passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, currently docked in Japan's Yokohama Bay, will be quarantined on board for an additional 14 days, a passenger on board told CNN today.
The passenger, Spencer Fehrenbacher, said an announcement from the captain early Wednesday local time confirmed the 14-day quarantine for all passengers.
According to Fehrenbacher, the captain’s announcement explained that "they are waiting for further direction from the Japanese government.”
Fehrenbacher said he was tested for the novel coronavirus late Tuesday. He said he had been taken to a “testing room,” where he completed a quarantine questionnaire and was administered the coronavirus test.
Coronavirus cruise: Earlier today, 10 people on the cruise ship were confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus, according to the Japanese health ministry.
The ship docked and was placed under quarantine after a former passenger, who disembarked 12 days ago, was confirmed to have the coronavirus. He is now in stable condition in Hong Kong.
US officials scramble to figure out new rules for coronavirus
After the Trump administration’s coronavirus travel restrictions came into effect this week, local and state officials say they were left scrambling to figure out the new rules.
An East Coast official told CNN that planes were arriving “within hours” with no federal protocols in place -- the quarantine locations were still to be determined, and authorities were "scrambling to see who had hospital beds available."
"The federal government basically said, we're going to bring these planes in, and when they land, you guys figure it out," the government official said.
The official told CNN they were left to devise solutions to how to execute the federal order on their own. "These planes were going to land, and we were basically thinking, what the hell are we going to do?"
Similar complaints came from a state official on the West Coast.
“It’s a high level order without a lot details filled in. We are working really hard to understand the conditions,” the West Coast official told CNN.
This official says he worked throughout the weekend to coordinate efforts, and was on the phone with the White House several times.
“It’s been very, very challenging to keep up with everything,” he said. “There are a lot of unknowns."
In Macao, 41 entertainment businesses will close for 15 days
A total of 41 entertainment operations in Macao have been suspended for 15 days starting tonight, according to the city's government.
The operations include casinos, betting branches, theaters, cinemas, game centers, internet cafes, discos, bars, nightclubs and dance halls.
Six gambling corporations promised to continue paying salaries to their staff during this period.
Gambling capital: A semi-autonomous Chinese territory, Macao is sometimes described as the Las Vegas of Asia, and is considered the unofficial gambling capital of the world.
The shutdown follows Macao’s announcement of two additional confirmed coronavirus cases yesterday, one a worker in the gambling industry. The city has reported 10 cases in total.
Macao's economy suffers: Macao received almost 40 million visitors last year -- but this January, tourism figures plunged 87% compared to the previous year.
Hotels that were nearly at 100% capacity during the 2019 Lunar New Year -- the busiest holiday of the year -- were left half empty in January.
The health scare has threatened the business model at the heart of Macao's economy. The former Portuguese colony depends on millions of visitors from mainland China.
Two more evacuation flights carry Americans out of Wuhan
Two planes evacuating American citizens out of Wuhan have departed the central Chinese city, and are on their way back to the United States, a State Department spokesperson said Tuesday evening.
The planes are heading for military bases in California with a combined 550 passengers on board, according to a US official with knowledge of the matter.
One flight will head to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, and the other is going to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, northeast of San Francisco.
Second evacuation trip: These two flights are the second series of evacuation flights out of Wuhan. The US sent its first evacuation plane last week: It carried over 200 passengers, including diplomats and their families, to the March Air Reserve Base in southern California and landed on January 29.
South Korea confirms two more coronavirus cases
Two more South Koreans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the national total to 18, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The 17th patient is a 38-year-old man who visited Singapore between January 18-24 for a conference. One of the attendees at the conference was an infected Malaysian citizen. The South Korean tested positive this morning, according to the KCDC.
The 18th patient is a 21-year-old woman, the daughter of the 16th confirmed patient who had been in quarantine. She tested positive today as well.
3,700 people are quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan
A Princess Cruises ship is locked down in a Japanese port, with 3,700 people quarantined on board after it was revealed that an infected passenger flew into Tokyo and spent a few days on the ship.
Medical officials are going room-by-room to check each guests' temperature and medical condition, Japan's health ministry said in a statement.
So far 10 people on the ship, which is sitting in Yokohama Bay, have been confirmed with the coronavirus.
There are still more than 100 samples awaiting test results. There are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board, Princess Cruises said in a statement.
The infected patient: The infected former passenger on the cruise ship is an 80-year-old man from Hong Kong. He went to mainland China for a few hours on January 10, but did not visit healthcare facilities or seafood markets -- meaning he likely contracted the virus from another person.
On January 17, he flew into Tokyo, and began coughing on January 19. He boarded the cruise in Yokohama on January 20. He disembarked the cruise when it stopped in Hong Kong on January 25, and sought medical attention on January 30.
He is currently in a stable condition.
Vietnam confirms 10th coronavirus case
Vietnam confirmed its 10th coronavirus case on Tuesday, according to a state media report.
The patient is a female worker in Binh Xuyen district, northwest of Hanoi. She developed a high fever on January 31 after having close contact with another confirmed case, who was sent to Wuhan for work training and returned on January 17.
Schools in 56 provinces and localities in Vietnam will delay a return to classes to prevent spread of the virus, the report said.
Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
The Wuhan coronavirus continues its spread across Asia and the world. Countries have implemented various emergency measures and travel restrictions, as researchers continue working toward a treatment.
If you're just joining us now, here's what you need to know:
- The numbers: The Wuhan novel coronavirus has killed 492 people and infected more than 24,500 people worldwide. The vast majority of those are within China and concentrated in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. Only two deaths have been outside of mainland China: one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.
- Rising death toll: The number of reported deaths in China has been jumping rapidly. It topped 100 on January 28, passed 200 by January 31, overtook 300 on February 1, and topped 400 yesterday.
- Recoveries: There have also been reports of recovering patients. Most of Singapore's confirmed cases are stabilized and improving, said the government. And in the US, the first confirmed case has been discharged from hospital in Washington state.
- Global response: Countries are continuing to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, and place travel restrictions on travelers from China. Some of these measures -- specifically from the US -- have sparked anger from Beijing.
- Cruise ship quarantine: In Japan, a cruise ship with more than 3,700 people on board is quarantined in the port of Yokohama after a former passenger was found infected a few days earlier. Quarantine officials are now testing passengers, and have confirmed 10 cases on board.