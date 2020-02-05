Travelers at the LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal on February 2, 2020 in Los Angeles. David McNew/Getty Images

After the Trump administration’s coronavirus travel restrictions came into effect this week, local and state officials say they were left scrambling to figure out the new rules.

An East Coast official told CNN that planes were arriving “within hours” with no federal protocols in place -- the quarantine locations were still to be determined, and authorities were "scrambling to see who had hospital beds available."

"The federal government basically said, we're going to bring these planes in, and when they land, you guys figure it out," the government official said.

The official told CNN they were left to devise solutions to how to execute the federal order on their own. "These planes were going to land, and we were basically thinking, what the hell are we going to do?"

Similar complaints came from a state official on the West Coast.

“It’s a high level order without a lot details filled in. We are working really hard to understand the conditions,” the West Coast official told CNN.

This official says he worked throughout the weekend to coordinate efforts, and was on the phone with the White House several times.

“It’s been very, very challenging to keep up with everything,” he said. “There are a lot of unknowns."