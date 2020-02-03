Australia and New Zealand have both placed temporary travel bans on visitors coming from China in response to the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The measures are meant to stop the spread of the virus, but they could impact universities in both countries as Chinese students return from summer vacation.

International education was worth $21.7 billion (32.4 billion Australian dollars) to the Australian economy in 2017-2018 and $3.3 billion (5.1 billion New Zealand dollars) to New Zealand's.

The biggest group of international students in both countries are Chinese nationals.

Wuhan resident Helen Chen is one of them. She's currently stuck inside her parent's apartment in the city, and said she's been keeping busy in part by doing her work assignments.