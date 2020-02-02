In China, Wuhan used to be known as a city of cherry blossoms, an economic engine of the central heartland, and the birthplace of a century-old revolution that brought down the country's last imperial dynasty.

But now, the metropolis of 11 million in Hubei province has become the face of a deadly coronavirus outbreak -- a stigma the people of Wuhan increasingly find themselves unable to shake off.

With the death toll surging past 300 and 14,300 cases confirmed, authorities across the country have activated the highest public health emergency response, stepping up screening of arrivals from Wuhan.

People wear face masks as they wait at Hankou Railway Station on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

Fears over the continuing spread of coronavirus have also fueled resentment and discrimination. Some have become outcasts in their own country, shunned by hotels, neighbors and -- in some areas -- placed under controversial quarantine measures.

Wuhan officials estimate about 5 million people had left the city for the annual Lunar New Year holiday before authorities canceled all outbound flights, trains and buses in an unprecedented lockdown on January 23.

April Pin, a Wuhan resident, wrote a widely circulated open letter pleading her countrymen to forgive those who left without knowing:

"Many of my friends who left Wuhan did not realize (how severe) the situation was," she wrote

