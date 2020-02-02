More than 300 dead from coronavirus with 14,300 cases confirmed
If you've been traveling in mainland China, you can't enter Australia
Australia has started denying entry to all travelers who have come from or transited through mainland China.
The new rules started Saturday -- however if you're an Australian citizen, permanent resident or their immediate family, or an aircrew member who has been using appropriate protective equipment, you're exempt.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Saturday that all travelers from mainland China allowed into Australia had to be quarantined for 14 days.
He added that the government raised the travel advice warning to level four, the highest, meaning they're now advising people not to travel to mainland China. The warning aims to address “the issue of the human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.”
Australia's ban followed an earlier move by the US Friday to deny entry to foreign nationals who have traveled in China in the last 14 days.
Any US citizen who has been in the Hubei province in the last 14 days will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine upon return to the United States.
Flying drones instruct people around China to wear masks outdoors
Villages and cities in China have resorted to flying drones with speakers to patrol streets and scold people not wearing masks in public amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to Chinese state media.
Both Xinhua and the Global Times have published videos of drones warning various people in rural areas that masks need to be worn in “these times." The drones were seen scolding an elderly lady and chasing a child down the road.
The videos have gone viral on Chinese social media and have been praised as a novel way to raise awareness of the disease.
Global Times reported that local officials had been putting up slogans in an effort to get communities to stay at home during the epidemic and to avoid people gathering together to slow and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Across China, more than 300 people are dead from coronavirus
A total of 304 people had died from coronavirus in mainland China by the end of Saturday, according to the country's National Health Commission. So far, there have been no deaths outside the mainland.
The vast majority of the deaths have occurred in the province of Hubei, of which Wuhan is the capital. Wuhan -- home to 11 million people -- is the epicenter of the outbreak.
The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China is now 14,380 -- an increase of 2,590 from Friday's total.
Apple has closed all 42 stores in mainland China
Apple is temporarily closing all of its stores in China because of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Apple's website, all 42 stores will be closed until February 9. The website still works for customers in China.
Here's what Apple told CNN Business in a statement:
"Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we're closing all our corporate offices, stores and contact centers in mainland China through February 9."
"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and we look forward to reopening our stores as soon as possible."
Read more here.
People in China are panic buying a herbal remedy. But experts question whether it makes a difference
Over the past few days, there's been a question dominating Chinese social media: Could a traditional Chinese medicine help fight the Wuhan coronavirus?
The questions came after state-run Xinhua news agency reported Friday that the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica and the Wuhan Institute of Virology had discovered that the Shuanghuanglian oral liquid -- a popular combined herbal remedy commonly used to relieve some symptoms such as fever, cough, and sore throat -- could be used to "inhibit" the deadly virus.
But others aren't convinced -- they think one of the country's most influential state media outlets could be promoting pseudoscience and false hope.
Social media users -- including numerous medical experts -- questioned whether the findings were supported by clinical evidence from treating coronavirus patients. Others -- somewhat more cynically -- wondered if this was a concerted effort to promote certain herbal products to boost their makers' share prices ahead of the Chinese stock market's re-opening Monday.
Nevertheless, many other didn't appear to need confirmation. Posts on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, purportedly showed people lining up at night outside pharmacies across China to buy Shuanghuanglian. Such was the apparent demand sparked by the notice that the compound formula sold out on some stores on China's e-commerce platform Taobao.
Read more here.
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus
There's still a lot we don't know about the coronavirus, and scientists internationally are racing to gather data and develop a treatment.
Here's what we can tell you so far:
- Is there a cure? Not at the moment. Researchers have successfully grown the virus in a lab, an important step towards developing a vaccine -- but it could be a year or more until it's available.
- What are the symptoms? Coronavirus symptoms can look like the flu -- fever, cough, trouble breathing. If you show these symptoms and recently went to China, or have been in contact with someone who visited, experts advise going to the doctor.
- How does the virus spread? The virus is thought to spread from person to person through respiratory droplets emitted by coughing or sneezing -- but it's not clear exactly when a person becomes contagious. There's currently no evidence that the virus is airborne -- meaning, for instance, it doesn't travel across a large room.
- Who is at risk of infection? People of all ages can be infected with the virus, but older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions are especially vulnerable to severe complications.
- How can I protect myself? Take the same precautionary measures you would during flu season. Wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough, avoid close contact with people or large gatherings, and wear a face mask.
- Is it safe to travel? Airlines have suspended flights, and thousands of foreign citizens in the Chinese city of Wuhan have been evacuated back to their home countries. Many countries including the US have advised against travel to China.