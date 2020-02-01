Here's how coronavirus outbreak went global in two months

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Australia reached 12 on Saturday after South Australia confirmed its first two cases and Victoria confirmed its fourth.

A woman and a man, both aged 60, have been diagnosed with the virus and are in isolation at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, according to a statement posted on the South Australia Health Facebook page.

The two patients arrived in Adelaide from Wuhan on January 20, the statement said.

“They have been isolated in a home since arriving and appropriate precautions will be taken upon presentation to the [hospital].”

The relative whom the two people were staying with is being tested and is in isolation, the statement added.

Tourists wear protective masks in Sydney. Photo: Jenny Evans/Getty Images

The latest person to be confirmed with novel coronavirus in Victoria is a woman in her 20s, Victoria’s department of Health and Human services said in a statement. She was confirmed positive on Friday following a series of tests.

The woman is a resident of Melbourne and is recovering at home, the health department said. The department added that she spent time in Wuhan and returned home to Victoria on January 25. She became sick two days later. She was seen by doctors in a Melbourne hospital on January 30 and was “assessed as well enough to stay at home.”