Medical staff arrive with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan. Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

The total number of Wuhan coronavirus cases as of end-of day Wednesday has risen to 9,692, China's National Health Commission announced.

That's a jump of 1,982 from the previous day.

Each day this week, China has reported a dramatic rise in the number of patients with the virus.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the number of cases grew by almost 1,500, a more than 30% increase.

From Sunday to Monday the number of cases confirmed in China had jumped by 65%.

There are now far more cases of the Wuhan coronavirus than there were associated with severe respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003 -- previously among Asia's worst outbreaks, infecting some 8,000 people worldwide.

The death toll in mainland China has now reached 213, with 42 new deaths occurring in Hubei province -- the epicenter of the outbreak, and one in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

When will it peak?

More cases expected: Researchers at Imperial College London have estimated that at least 4,000 people were infected in Wuhan by January 18, almost a week before the lockdown of the city began. Their model suggests a low nationwide figure of 20,000 infections in China by the end of the month, potentially rising as high as 100,000.

Possible peak in 10 days: Speaking to state media Tuesday, Zhong Nanshan, one of China's leading respiratory experts and a hero of the 2003 fight against SARS, said he expected the numbers to peak within the next 10 days.

Others say virus could still spread: Other experts have warned that while the outbreak in Hubei may peak in the coming weeks, other Chinese megacities may see self-sustaining epidemics that continue to spread the pathogen around the country and worldwide.

Spring and summer: One expert said outbreaks in China's largest cities could peak in April or May and gradually slow in June and July.

Read more here.