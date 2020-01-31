US warns its citizens not to travel to China as coronavirus cases top 9,600
Dramatic increase in Wuhan coronavirus cases as thousands more reported daily
The total number of Wuhan coronavirus cases as of end-of day Wednesday has risen to 9,692, China's National Health Commission announced.
That's a jump of 1,982 from the previous day.
Each day this week, China has reported a dramatic rise in the number of patients with the virus.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the number of cases grew by almost 1,500, a more than 30% increase.
From Sunday to Monday the number of cases confirmed in China had jumped by 65%.
There are now far more cases of the Wuhan coronavirus than there were associated with severe respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003 -- previously among Asia's worst outbreaks, infecting some 8,000 people worldwide.
The death toll in mainland China has now reached 213, with 42 new deaths occurring in Hubei province -- the epicenter of the outbreak, and one in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.
When will it peak?
More cases expected: Researchers at Imperial College London have estimated that at least 4,000 people were infected in Wuhan by January 18, almost a week before the lockdown of the city began. Their model suggests a low nationwide figure of 20,000 infections in China by the end of the month, potentially rising as high as 100,000.
Possible peak in 10 days: Speaking to state media Tuesday, Zhong Nanshan, one of China's leading respiratory experts and a hero of the 2003 fight against SARS, said he expected the numbers to peak within the next 10 days.
Others say virus could still spread: Other experts have warned that while the outbreak in Hubei may peak in the coming weeks, other Chinese megacities may see self-sustaining epidemics that continue to spread the pathogen around the country and worldwide.
Spring and summer: One expert said outbreaks in China's largest cities could peak in April or May and gradually slow in June and July.
Read more here.
Canada is attempting to evacuate nearly 200 Canadians from China
The Canadian government is working to help nearly 200 Canadians who want leave China and return home, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.
It is unclear when they will be able to fly out of China. Health officials did not discuss what kind of quarantine will be imposed once the group arrives in Canada.
Three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Canada. Two of the patients recently traveled to Wuhan, the agency had said. It said the risk of the new coronavirus spreading within Canada remained low.
US raises travel advisory for China to 'Do Not Travel' due to Wuhan coronavirus
The US State Department raised its travel advisory for China to Level 4: Do Not Travel due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak -- it's highest level.
The alert reads:
Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. On January 30, the World Health Organization has determined the rapidly spreading outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. Commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China. Those currently in China should consider departing using commercial means. The Department of State has requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel to China in light of the novel coronavirus.
Last week, the State Department ordered the departure of all non-emergency US personnel and their family members from Wuhan. On Thursday, nearly 200 Americans landed at a California military base following their evacuation from the city.
Singapore now has 13 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus
Singapore has confirmed three more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13.
That means the small city-state has the second highest number of cases outside of mainland China, behind Thailand, which has 14 confirmed cases.
The three new cases are all female Chinese nationals from Wuhan who landed in Singapore between January 21 and 22, according to a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Health.
All 13 patients are in a stable condition and “most are improving," the ministry said.
As with many countries around the world, Singapore has advised its citizens to “defer all travel to Hubei province and all non-essential travel to mainland China.”
Singapore's Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said the government will distribute four masks each to 1.3 million households starting from Saturday. He added that the country has “sufficient masks” if they manage the supply appropriately.
South Korean charter flight from Wuhan arrives in Seoul
South Korea has repatriated 367 of its citizens from Wuhan.
A charter flight from the outbreak epicenter landed in Seoul’s Gimpo airport Friday morning local time.
There are about 700 South Koreans in Wuhan who registered to return to South Korea, according to government estimates. South Korea had initially planned to send two charter flights but only one was approved by the Chinese government.
South Korea said that it was also sending $5 million worth of emergency humanitarian aid to China, according to the South Korean Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Here's the latest on the Wuhan coronavirus
The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December and it has now spread across the globe.
Today, Chinese authorities are trying to contain the outbreak while other countries evacuate their citizens from Wuhan. At the same time, scientists are racing to learn more about the virus and develop a vaccine.
Here are the latest updates:
- The numbers: In China, 213 people have died and there are at least 9,692 confirmed cases in the country -- far exceeding the number of worldwide SARS cases during the deadly 2003 outbreak.
- Health emergency: World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern.
- Global spread: Outside mainland China, more than 100 cases have been reported in 22 other countries and territories. Italy, the Philippines and India have confirmed their first cases.
- Human-to-human transmission: US reported its first case of person-to-person transmission outside of China. There is a similar case in Germany and suspected in Japan.
- Evacuations: The US, Japan and South Korea have already retrieved some of their citizens from Wuhan. Other countries such as Australia, Canada, France and the UK are also preparing evacuation plans for their citizens in the city.
- Worldwide reaction: Italy is stopping air traffic with China, Russia is closing its far-east border with China, Trinidad and Tobago is imposing a 14-day travel restriction on travelers from China, and more airlines are suspending flights to and from mainland China.
- Ghost towns: Some 60 million people in Hubei province have endured more than a week under lockdown. Scenes from megacities across China show usually bustling urban centers looking like ghost towns.
- Racism against Chinese communities: Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam is urging people to stop acts of racism against people of Chinese and Asian descent due to the coronavirus outbreak.