Delta Airlines to temporarily suspend all US-China flights over coronavirus

A Delta Airlines aircraft is pictured at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in November 2019. Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Delta has decided to temporarily suspend all flights from the US to China from February 6 through April 30, due to ongoing concerns related to the Wuhan coronavirus, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

Between now and February 5, Delta will continue to operate flights to ensure customers looking to leave China have options to do so, according to the airline.

The last China-bound flight departing the US will leave on Monday, February 3, with the final return flight back to the US departing China on February 5. The airline will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation evolves.

Delta currently operates 42 weekly flights between the US and China, including daily service connecting Beijing and Detroit and Seattle, and Shanghai and Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seattle.