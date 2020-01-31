UK confirms first coronavirus cases as outbreak spreads globally
Delta Airlines to temporarily suspend all US-China flights over coronavirus
Delta has decided to temporarily suspend all flights from the US to China from February 6 through April 30, due to ongoing concerns related to the Wuhan coronavirus, the airline said in a statement on Friday.
Between now and February 5, Delta will continue to operate flights to ensure customers looking to leave China have options to do so, according to the airline.
The last China-bound flight departing the US will leave on Monday, February 3, with the final return flight back to the US departing China on February 5. The airline will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation evolves.
Delta currently operates 42 weekly flights between the US and China, including daily service connecting Beijing and Detroit and Seattle, and Shanghai and Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seattle.
Magnified images show coronavirus replicating
Magnified images of cells infected with the Wuhan coronavirus were released Friday by scientists at the University of Hong Kong, who are studying samples of the virus to better understand how it might replicate.
Thin-section electron micrographs of the novel coronavirus show a portion of the infected cells, with viral particles being released from the surface (the round dots lined up on the edge). Dr. John Nicholls, a clinical professor in pathology at the university, told CNN that this shows "the cell is a very efficient virus producing factory."
The cells were infected with a patient sample from Hong Kong.
"It allows us to see how this virus is replicating in cells and whether it is any different to MERS or SARS in the way it replicates," Nicholls said.
"If this virus uses the same replication mechanisms as SARS and MERS, then we can use our existing SARS and MERS information and apply it to the new corona viruses."
Wuhan coronavirus can be spread even without symptoms, top US infectious disease doctor says
The nation’s top infectious disease doctor says a study published Thursday night shows people can spread the Wuhan coronavirus before symptoms set in.
There’s no doubt after reading this paper that asymptomatic transmission is occurring,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “This study lays the question to rest.”
In the study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, German researchers described four business associates who became infected through asymptomatic transmission.
“They were in workshops together, they went to the company canteen together,” Dr. Camilla Rothe, an infectious disease specialist in Germany who co-authored the paper, told CNN.
A woman from Shanghai met with German business associates at a company near Munich on January 20. The Chinese woman was healthy during her visit to Germany.
Within eight days, four employees of that company were diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus. None of them became seriously ill, but Fauci said there was concern that they would pass along the infection to someone who could develop life-threatening complications.
Chinese health authorities said earlier this week the Wuhan coronavirus could be spread while people were asymptomatic, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had not seen evidence of that.
Canada evacuates diplomatic staff and relatives from China due to coronavirus
The Canadian government has evacuated a limited group of diplomatic staff, their family members and children from mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Global Affairs Canada spokeswoman Angela Savard said people at risk, meaning the elderly or those with existing medical conditions or mental health concerns, were flown out of China on Thursday.
"The health, safety and security of our diplomats serving abroad and their families is a priority," Savard said in a statement.
On January 29th, in light of school closures and due to a lack of English-speaking medical services, Global Affairs Canada authorized a limited departure of staff and dependents who met the criteria of being vulnerable (those with existing medical conditions, mental health concerns, the elderly, or other vulnerabilities), as well as all school aged and younger children.
62 countries have placed immigration control on Chinese citizens
Sixty-two countries have implemented some form of immigration control on Chinese citizens, as the deadly coronavirus has spread from Wuhan -- capital of China's Hubei province -- around the world.
Six countries have tightened visa rules for Chinese citizens, four have restricted Chinese citizens' entry into their countries, and five have launched restrictive measures on anyone from Hubei or with recent travel history to the province, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Forty-seven countries have required Chinese citizens to undergo temperature checks and submit health declarations, according to the Ministry.
The Ministry advised Chinese citizens to arrange travel plans based on their health, and obey immigration regulations of their destination countries.
French national taken to hospital after evacuation from China
A woman among the 180 French nationals evacuated from China by plane has been taken to hospital after she showed symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus, France’s Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said in a press conference Friday.
Buzyn said there were many families and children on board.
“They are tired and happy to be back on French soil. I think they feel safe,” Buzyn said.
Buzyn said nurses and psychologists were on hand at the resort near Marseille, where the French citizens will be quarantined for the next 14 days.
Inside the resort, the evacuees will have to wear a mask and their temperature will be checked twice a day, according to Buzyn.
UK coronavirus patients transferred to specialist infection unit
England's first two confirmed novel coronavirus patients have been transferred to a specialist infection unit in Newcastle, the UK's Department of Health and Social Care said in a Twitter thread.
The Department said the "risk to the public has not changed as a result" of the cases.
A flight transporting British nationals from Wuhan landed in the UK this afternoon. Those passengers will be transferred to a National Health Service accommodation facility, where they will stay in quarantine for 14 days.
In quarantine, they will be able to access a team of specialist medical staff, who will closely monitor their condition and will be regularly assessed for symptoms as a precaution. They will also have “fully furnished rooms, food, Wifi, toys and games for children, and laundry facilities” provided free of charge by the government.
"Our priority is to make sure the UK public is safe," the health department said, adding that the quarantine was a "precaution" and that health officials were working to "ensure their comfort and well-being."
Singapore issues travel restrictions for Chinese visitors
Health officials in Singapore have suspended visas for China and banned visitors who have recently traveled to mainland China.
People who have been to mainland China within the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter or transit through the Asian city state, according to the Singaporean Ministry of Health. The ministry also announced that it would stop issuing new visas and suspend short term and multiple term visas for travelers with passports from the People’s Republic of China.
The measures are aimed at minimizing the virus' spread in Singapore, where there are currently 13 confirmed cases.
First two cases of Wuhan coronavirus confirmed in Russia
Russia has identified its first two Wuhan coronavirus cases, both Chinese citizens, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova.
One patient is being treated in Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, with the second case detected in the Tyumen region in Western Siberia, which borders Kazakhstan, TASS reports.
According to Golikova, Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from Chinese provinces of Wuhan and Hubei, where there are 300 and 341 Russians respectively.