Footage taken in Hong Kong's eastern Tin Hau district shows hundreds of people queuing to get their hands on face masks, as fears grow around the continued spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Supplies of face masks in the city are running low and many pharmacies or drugstores have put up signs saying they've sold out of masks and hand sanitizer, as people scramble to stock up.

The line in Tin Hau shows people outside a pharmacy on Thursday morning -- the line can be seen stretching around the block, up a flight a stairs, and down another street.

Similar scenes are playing out across the city as people hear that a store has received a new shipment of masks, or wait before opening time in the hopes of new stock.

Hong Kong has now confirmed 10 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.