Countries step up efforts to bring nationals back from Wuhan as coronavirus cases top 7,000
The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December and it has now spread across the globe.
Today, Chinese authorities are trying to contain the outbreak while other countries evacuate their citizens from Wuhan. At the same time, scientists are racing to learn more about the virus and develop a vaccine.
Here are the latest updates:
- The numbers: In China, 170 people have died and there are at least 7,711 confirmed cases in the country -- surpassing the number of Chinese SARS cases during the deadly 2003 outbreak.
- It's everywhere in China: Tibet, previously the last uninfected region of mainland China, announced its first confirmed case today.
- Global spread: Outside mainland China, at least 91 cases have been reported in 19 other places. The United Arab Emirates and Finland confirmed their first cases yesterday.
- Evacuations: The US and Japan have already retrieved some of their citizens from Wuhan. Other countries such as Australia, France, India, South Korea and the UK are also preparing evacuation plans for their citizens in the city. Some of those planned departures have been delayed.
- Businesses react: Several airline companies, including Delta have reduced their flights to China. Meanwhile IKEA said it will temporarily close around half their stores on the mainland and Google said it would temporarily close its four offices in China.