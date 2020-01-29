Takeo Aoyama and Takayuki Kato speak to journalists following their charter flight arranged by Japan's government to evacuate Wuhan at Haneda airport in Tokyo. Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Two Japanese evacuees who arrived in Tokyo Wednesday morning on a flight from Wuhan said they are relieved to be home.

Speaking at a press conference after they landed, Takeo Aoyama and Takayuki Kato, both board members of the Japan Chamber of Commerce in Wuhan, said the situation in the city -- which is ground zero for the outbreak -- is rapidly deteriorating, and while they can still access food and other necessities, they cannot freely shop and work.

Both evacuees urged support for the Chinese people in Wuhan and spoke of their Chinese colleagues and other citizens who stayed behind.

The two were among 206 Japanese nationals who arrived on a chartered flight operated by ANA, according to Japanese officials.

The passengers are all quarantined on board and those with any pneumonia-like symptoms will be taken to a special medical center for treatment. Passengers without symptoms will be taken to separate hospitals for further screening.

Japanese citizens who live close to the Huanan Seafood Market and highly-populated areas in Wuhan, were given priority on first flight. Chinese authorities have said the market is the likely source of the coronavirus.

Medical supplies for the Chinese government, including thousands of surgical masks, safety goggles and 50 protective suits, were also flown into Wuhan.