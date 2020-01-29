AP Photo/Vincent Yu

Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday as investors returned from a four-day holiday to weigh the consequences of an escalating coronavirus outbreak.

The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 3% at market open and was last down 2.7% -- its first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holiday celebrations.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi both rebounded a little from losses earlier this week. The indexes were last up 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

