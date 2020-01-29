Upcoming
Wuhan coronavirus continues its global spread with more than 6,000 cases
Hong Kong stocks just started trading amid coronavirus outbreak. They promptly dropped 3%
Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday as investors returned from a four-day holiday to weigh the consequences of an escalating coronavirus outbreak.
The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 3% at market open and was last down 2.7% -- its first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holiday celebrations.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi both rebounded a little from losses earlier this week. The indexes were last up 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.
What you need to know about the coronavirus
The death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus now stands at 132, and authorities in China and across the world are working to contain the disease.
Here's what you need to know:
- The casualties: 132 people have died, all in mainland China. There are 5,974 confirmed cases across the country, and more than 70 confirmed cases outside China, including the US, Australia, France and Germany.
- Accelerating spread: The virus appears to be spreading rapidly -- there was a 30% jump in reported cases in mainland China in just one day.
- Human-to-human infections: Germany and Japan have both confirmed cases of patients who tested positive for coronavirus, but who had not visited Wuhan.
- China's response: Some 60 million people are under travel restrictions in Hubei province. The provincial capital, Wuhan, is under almost complete lockdown, with no movement in or out. In several cities, businesses and schools have been closed for the next few weeks.
- Hospitals under strain: Hospital staff in Hubei province are struggling to cope with the number of patients, and supplies are running low. China has deployed 1,800 more medical personnel to the province to help.
- Global response: Numerous countries, including the US, have stepped up airport screenings and warned their citizens not to travel to China. Some countries, including Indonesia and the Philippines, have restricted Chinese tourists. Others have begun to plan for the evacuation of their citizens from Wuhan. Hong Kong is to stop issuing individual travel permits for travelers from mainland China.
- WHO delegation goes to China: World Health Organization sending a team of international experts to China to investigate the coronavirus outbreak, and US health experts expect the country's Center for Disease Control staff to be among them.