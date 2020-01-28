Five people have now been confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Doctors have diagnosed a 56-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- with the respiratory virus.

The woman was put in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Monday after seeking medical attention the previous day, according to a news release from Singapore's Ministry of Health.

She had arrived in Singapore with her family on January 18 and developed symptoms on January 24.

While the woman has no known links to the other confirmed cases, the Ministry is contact tracing individuals who have had close contact with her.

Officials are also working to confirm 57 suspected cases of the virus in Singapore, the news release added.