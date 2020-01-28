US CDC warns against all nonessential travel to China over coronavirus
Singapore confirms fifth case of coronavirus
Five people have now been confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.
Doctors have diagnosed a 56-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- with the respiratory virus.
The woman was put in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Monday after seeking medical attention the previous day, according to a news release from Singapore's Ministry of Health.
She had arrived in Singapore with her family on January 18 and developed symptoms on January 24.
While the woman has no known links to the other confirmed cases, the Ministry is contact tracing individuals who have had close contact with her.
Officials are also working to confirm 57 suspected cases of the virus in Singapore, the news release added.
Here's the latest on the coronavirus
There are 4,515 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 106 deaths in mainland China. Global concern is mounting about the rate of its spread.
Here's what you need to know:
- Outbreak in China: 4,515 cases have been confirmed in mainland China, and 106 people are dead. There are full or partial lockdowns in 15 Chinese cities in an effort to limit the virus' spread.
- Global spread: There are more than 50 cases confirmed around the world, in the United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, Canada, Singapore, and more. Some countries are trying to evacuate their citizens out of Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak.
- Contagious before symptoms: People can spread the virus before symptoms show, China warned on Sunday -- meaning people may have been spreading the virus without knowing they were ill. However, US experts say there is no clear evidence this is happening and more investigation is needed.
- Transmission: The major transmission mode of the coronavirus is through “close range droplet transmission,” Feng Luzhao, researcher from the Chinese Disease Prevention and Control Center, said. His comments suggest that most people have contracted the virus by being in close contact with an infected person.
- Travel advisories: More countries are warning against all but essential travel to China in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.