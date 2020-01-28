Hong Kong closes China borders as Wuhan coronavirus spreads
Taiwan confirms another case of coronavirus, bringing the total to 8
Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CECC) has confirmed another case of coronavirus in Taiwan, CECC announced in a statement today.
The total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan is now eight, CECC says.
Here's the CECC statement:
“The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced the eighth cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV) in Taiwan. The case is a Taiwanese male in his 50s who resides in middle part of Taiwan, is a family member of and lives together with confirmed imported case #5. The eighth case developed cough and was hospitalized on January 26. On January 28, infection with the novel virus was confirmed in the case after testing. The case was determined as household transmission. The case is currently in a stable condition."
UK warns against most travel to mainland China during coronavirus outbreak
The UK Foreign Office has upped its travel warning for China, now advising against all but essential travel to mainland China, and against all travel to Hubei province, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
"The FCO advise against all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China (not including Hong Kong and Macao). The Chinese government continue to impose further restrictions on movement within China in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It may become harder over the coming weeks for those who wish to leave China to do so. If you feel that you may want to leave China soon, you should consider making plans to do so before any further restrictions may be imposed," the FCO statement says.
The FCO is working on a plan to evacuate British citizens from Hubei province, the statement says, "due to increasing travel restrictions and difficulty accessing medical assistance."
British Columbia is reporting its first possible case of coronavirus
The British Columbia’s Minister of Health in Canada is reporting the province’s first presumed case of coronavirus.
A man who recently traveled to Wuhan returned to Vancouver last week, where he had an onset of symptoms, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix and British Columbia Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
The man, who is in his 40s, is in isolation at home, according to a statement on the British Columbia Government site. He tested positive for coronavirus by the BC Centre for Disease Control public health lab.
The results have not yet been confirmed by Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory.
US health officials expect CDC to be among WHO coronavirus delegation heading to China
Shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping and the World Health Organization agreed on Tuesday that WHO would send a team of international experts to China to investigate the coronavirus outbreak, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he expects US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff to be among them.
"I've been standing on the stage, so I didn't hear that," Azar told reporters Tuesday after being made aware of the WHO announcement. "Obviously, if that is the case, [I'm] delighted with that news ... and assuming CDC personnel would be part of that."
Minutes earlier, Azar pressured China for more collaboration in addressing the coronavirus outbreak, saying, "We are urging China: More cooperation and transparency are the most important steps you can take toward a more effective response."
CNN has reached out to WHO to ask if CDC will be part of its delegation to China.
One question US health officials are keen to answer involves whether the virus can be transmitted before symptoms appear.
"The Chinese have reported evidence of transmission in the asymptomatic phase based on data that they have reviewed," CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield told reporters Tuesday. "CDC has not been given the opportunity to review that data."
"We would really like to see the data. Because if there is asymptomatic transmission, it impacts certain policies that you do regarding screening, et cetera," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, standing alongside Redfield and Azar.
But Fauci said that, even if patients are spreading the virus before symptoms show, that is very unlikely to be the leading contributor to the outbreak.
"In all the history of respiratory-borne viruses of any time, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks," he said. "The driver of outbreaks is always a symptomatic person."
4th case of coronavirus confirmed in France
A fourth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in France, according to the head of France’s health department, Jerome Salomon.
The 80-year-old man is a tourist from China’s Hubei province and his condition is "serious," Salomon said.
He is currently hospitalized in Paris.
There's not an elevated risk of Wuhan coronavirus if you're traveling outside of high-impact areas, experts say
Much is still unknown about the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, and health officials are urging vigilance.
That means travelers crisscrossing the globe should be aware of the virus, steer clear of heavily impacted areas and exercise some of the same kinds of preventive measures they'd use to avoid influenza and other illnesses.
But how worried should travelers outside the most impacted areas be about the Wuhan coronavirus?
In this era of global travel, you can never say the risk is zero of being exposed to something, says Dr. Yoko Furuya, associate professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
But most of the cases so far have involved Wuhan and surrounding cities in Hubei Province.
"While the risk is not going to be zero, generally speaking there's not going to be a particularly elevated risk" outside that area, she says.
It's not a big concern for US travelers traveling domestically, says Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of medicine in Vanderbilt University's division of infectious diseases.
Travelers heading to China should be more concerned, he adds.
"As a matter of fact, I have heard colleagues say to a patient or two, 'Gee, do you have to go to China right now? Why don't you wait a little bit?'"
People who have traveled to Wuhan in the last few weeks and are feeling sick with fever, cough or are having difficulty breathing should seek medical attention right away and call ahead to inform providers of recent travel and symptoms, according to CDC guidelines.
Number of coronavirus cases in mainland China rises to 4,610
According to national and provincial health authorities, there's now a total of 4,610 confirmed cases in mainland China total.
The death toll stands at 106.
The CDC is developing coronavirus testing kits
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to share its test for Wuhan coronavirus with other labs in the United States — but for now, it remains the only US lab that can confirm cases of the virus.
For now, CDC is continuing to ask lab partners to send samples to the agency for testing because it’s more efficient and ensures results are as accurate as possible, officials said.
What is the test? The test developed by CDC can diagnose the novel coronavirus in respiratory serum samples. The CDC has posted a “blueprint” to make the test, and said the agency is “refining” this use of the test so it can provide optimal guidance to states and labs on how to use it.
Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said CDC is working “as fast as we can,” but added "but it’s [going to be] another week or two.”
“We’re working on a plan now so that priority states get these kits as soon as possible,” Messonnier said during a press briefing on Monday. “But in the coming weeks we’ll share these tests with domestic and international partners so they can test for the virus themselves.”
Where has coronavirus spread in the US? CDC has confirmed five US cases of the coronavirus in four states – Arizona, California, Illinois and Washington – and has 73 cases under investigation with results still pending.
How to protect yourself as Wuhan coronavirus spreads
Nearly all of the confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus are in China, but there virus has spread across Asia and the rest of the world.
In the US, several people have been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus — including a man in his 30s in Washington state; a Chicago woman in her 60s; a man in his 50s in Orange County, California, a patient in Los Angeles County; and a fifth in Arizona. All had recently traveled to Wuhan.
If you're worried, here are some tips for protecting yourself:
- Know the symptoms: Other symptoms of this coronavirus include fever and shortness of breath. Severe cases can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.
- About meat and animals: Scientists believe this coronavirus started in another animal and then spread to humans. So health officials recommend cooking meat and eggs thoroughly. Anyone with underlying medical conditions should avoid live animal markets and raw meats altogether, since those people are "considered at higher risk of severe disease," the World Health Organization says.
- Take normal flu season precautions: In general, the public should do "what you do every cold and flu season," said Dr. John Wiesman, the health secretary in Washington state — where the first US case of Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed. That includes washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If you feel sick: If you're the one feeling sick, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and disinfect the objects and surfaces you touch. If you or your doctor suspect you might have the Wuhan coronavirus, the CDC advises wearing a surgical mask.