Starbucks closes more than half of its Chinese stores because of coronavirus

Starbucks has closed more than half of its roughly 4,300 Chinese stores, as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread in the country.

The company said Tuesday it is continuing to "monitor and modify the operating hours of all of our stores in the market," in light of the outbreak.

"This is expected to be temporary," Starbucks added.

Over the weekend, the company said that it was closing shops and suspending delivery services in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the wider Hubei Province. It has since closed stores throughout China.

The Wuhan Coronavirus has so far killed more than 100 people and infected thousands. It has reached more than 17 countries.

CEO Kevin Johnson promised transparency into the company's response to the "extraordinary circumstances," in a statement Tuesday.

"We remain optimistic and committed to the long-term opportunity in China," he added.

