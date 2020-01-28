January 28 coronavirus news
This is what life is like inside the coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan
Today is Ben Kavanagh’s birthday. The Irishman is teaching psychology in Wuhan and says he should be out at the local Irish bar in the city celebrating with friends.
Tomorrow, he had planned on returning to Europe to do some traveling.
He remembers first hearing about the coronavirus as “a disease similar to SARS” around December 31.
“Sir, can I go, I’ve got SARS,” he remembers one student in his class saying as a joke.
Now, he’s trying to pass the time with Netflix and keeping in touch with friends and family.
Kavanagh is one of 11 million Wuhan residents who are under travel restrictions. They are now essentially quarantined inside the city limits.
Kavanagh went to a nearby supermarket two days ago to get enough supplies: water, pasta, hot dogs, canned food, soy milk and other non-perishables.
Except he’s run of out of face masks, which are essential in preventing him getting the coronavirus.
“I never had enough to begin with and the stores ran out immediately,” Kavanagh says.
He says stores have been trying to restock, but he won’t be going outside until absolutely necessary.
Kavanagh says he doesn’t worry, most of the time.
“When I'm going to sleep my mind wanders and worries,” he says. “I think about how there's 11 million people in the city and not even 1% of them are infected.”
Death toll in mainland China now stands at 131
The death toll related to the coronavirus rose to 131 in mainland China.
There have been 25 more coronavirus-related deaths in China’s Hubei province, bringing the provincial death toll to 125, according to Hubei’s provincial health authority late Tuesday.
There have been 840 more confirmed cases in Hubei, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 3,554.
Among those hospitalized, 228 remain in critical condition.
Starbucks closes more than half of its Chinese stores because of coronavirus
Starbucks has closed more than half of its roughly 4,300 Chinese stores, as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread in the country.
The company said Tuesday it is continuing to "monitor and modify the operating hours of all of our stores in the market," in light of the outbreak.
"This is expected to be temporary," Starbucks added.
Over the weekend, the company said that it was closing shops and suspending delivery services in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the wider Hubei Province. It has since closed stores throughout China.
The Wuhan Coronavirus has so far killed more than 100 people and infected thousands. It has reached more than 17 countries.
CEO Kevin Johnson promised transparency into the company's response to the "extraordinary circumstances," in a statement Tuesday.
"We remain optimistic and committed to the long-term opportunity in China," he added.
Three patients in DC tested for novel coronavirus
Three patients in Washington, DC were tested for novel coronavirus, of which one tested negative and two are pending results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to DC Health.
DC Health said there are currently no cases of the virus in DC and the current risk to DC residents is low.
About the virus: The novel coronavirus, which has sickened thousands and killed more than 100 people in China, belongs to a large family of viruses that mostly sicken animals. But this coronavirus, like SARS and MERS, "jumped the species barrier" to infect people on a large scale, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
A plane carrying US diplomats has left Wuhan, official says
A plane carrying US diplomats and their families has departed Wuhan, China, according to a State Department spokesperson.
More on this: A California-bound flight chartered by the US State Department was expected to leave the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, a department official said.
About 240 Americans could be on the flight from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. It will stop to refuel in Anchorage, Alaska, before arriving early Wednesday in Ontario, California, about 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, according to Alaska Department of Health and Social Services spokesman Clinton Bennett.
About three dozen US diplomats and their families were expected to be on board, a US official with knowledge of the matter told CNN.
His wife and daughters are stuck in Wuhan, China. He’s in Wisconsin trying to bring them home.
Sam Roth’s wife and two small children went to Wuhan, China to visit family. Now they are stuck, hoping to be evacuated by the US State Department.
Daisy Roth, 10-month old Adalynn and five-year-old Abigail boarded a flight to Wuhan, China on January 19. They were headed to visit Daisy’s family for the Lunar New Year and spring festival; Abigail would even attend kindergarten there because they would be there until April 8.
Sam said he and Daisy knew about the coronavirus, but the risks looked completely different then.
Just days after landing, Roth said the lockdown began; Abigail was at a sleepover with a cousin.
“Her cousin’s father drove her to my in-laws place where my wife and other daughter were,” he told CNN. “They have stayed there since.”
On Saturday, he heard about a potential flight organized by the US State Department that would evacuate Americans stuck in epicenter of the coronavirus. Roth also sent his congressional delegations emails asking for them for help getting his family on the flight.
Unfortunately, his family was not picked to be on board the flight. Roth is hopeful though; he will bring them home.
“Right now, it is a matter of when, not if,” Roth said. "If we can get them out of there on an evacuation flight, we will.”
Taiwan confirms another case of coronavirus, bringing the total to 8
Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CECC) has confirmed another case of coronavirus in Taiwan, CECC announced in a statement today.
The total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan is now eight, CECC says.
Here's the CECC statement:
“The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced the eighth cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV) in Taiwan. The case is a Taiwanese male in his 50s who resides in middle part of Taiwan, is a family member of and lives together with confirmed imported case #5. The eighth case developed cough and was hospitalized on January 26. On January 28, infection with the novel virus was confirmed in the case after testing. The case was determined as household transmission. The case is currently in a stable condition."
UK warns against most travel to mainland China during coronavirus outbreak
The UK Foreign Office has upped its travel warning for China, now advising against all but essential travel to mainland China, and against all travel to Hubei province, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
"The FCO advise against all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China (not including Hong Kong and Macao). The Chinese government continue to impose further restrictions on movement within China in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It may become harder over the coming weeks for those who wish to leave China to do so. If you feel that you may want to leave China soon, you should consider making plans to do so before any further restrictions may be imposed," the FCO statement says.
The FCO is working on a plan to evacuate British citizens from Hubei province, the statement says, "due to increasing travel restrictions and difficulty accessing medical assistance."
British Columbia is reporting its first possible case of coronavirus
The British Columbia’s Minister of Health in Canada is reporting the province’s first presumed case of coronavirus.
A man who recently traveled to Wuhan returned to Vancouver last week, where he had an onset of symptoms, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix and British Columbia Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
The man, who is in his 40s, is in isolation at home, according to a statement on the British Columbia Government site. He tested positive for coronavirus by the BC Centre for Disease Control public health lab.
The results have not yet been confirmed by Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory.