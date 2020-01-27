Visitors wearing masks arrive at the departure hall of Changi Airport in Singapore. Ore Huiying/Getty Images

Singapore has announced that all students and teachers returning from mainland China will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Ministry of Education said Monday that it will implement the two week leave of absence for all students and staff upon their arrival back in Singapore.

Any student who is on a leave of absence, “will be supported via a home-based learning plan,” the ministry added.

Singapore has urged travelers to defer non-essential travel to mainland China, after the Ministry of Health confirmed four cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The Wuhan coronavirus -- part of a family of viruses that are common among animals and can cause fever as well as respiratory symptoms when transmitted to humans -- has been found in cities all over China, and travelers have since spread the virus to 13 places outside of mainland China, including the US, France, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, as well as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.