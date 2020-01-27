China warns coronavirus can spread before symptoms show
Singapore students and teachers must stay away from schools for 2 weeks after returning from mainland China
Singapore has announced that all students and teachers returning from mainland China will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The Ministry of Education said Monday that it will implement the two week leave of absence for all students and staff upon their arrival back in Singapore.
Any student who is on a leave of absence, “will be supported via a home-based learning plan,” the ministry added.
Singapore has urged travelers to defer non-essential travel to mainland China, after the Ministry of Health confirmed four cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
The Wuhan coronavirus -- part of a family of viruses that are common among animals and can cause fever as well as respiratory symptoms when transmitted to humans -- has been found in cities all over China, and travelers have since spread the virus to 13 places outside of mainland China, including the US, France, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, as well as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.
100 "young Australians" could be repatriated from Wuhan
Australia is working on ways to repatriate its citizens from the city of Wuhan, including 100 “young Australians," Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt told national broadcaster ABC Radio Monday.
Hunt said he was in touch with the Chinese Foreign Minister as well as other countries on what can be done for its citizens in Wuhan.
“We are working to make sure there’s support for those Australians and that we are there- we are also working on, as our other countries, to try to secure their ability to return to Australia,” Hunt said.
Hunt also said he expects to get a final results on a fifth suspected cases of the Wuhan coronavirus later Monday.
The Chinese city of Wuhan has become ground zero for the new deadly strain of coronavirus, which has since spread to 13 places outside of mainland China.
Other countries, such as the United States, are also looking to evacuate their citizens from the city, which has been placed under a lockdown.
The US government is arranging a charter flight to evacuate American diplomats and citizens from Wuhan, a US official with knowledge of the matter told CNN Saturday.
Chinese government's response hints at severity of crisis
The severity of the emerging coronavirus crisis is evident in the Chinese government's response.
The Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party -- the country's top political body, headed by President Xi Jinping -- has taken direct control of operations.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived in Wuhan Monday to tour local hospitals, according to state media.
And more than 11 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) in government funds have been dedicated to the crisis.
Over the weekend, Xi chaired a meeting with top officials of the ruling Communist Party on the prevention and control of the outbreak.
He pointed out that in facing the grave situation of the accelerating spreading epidemic, it is necessary to strengthen the centralized leadership of the Party Central Committee.
He also demanded that the government at all levels put people’s life and health as the top priority.
"Life is of paramount importance. When an epidemic breaks out, a command is issued. It is our responsibility to prevent and control it," Xi said.
CDC official: We’re "preparing as if this is a pandemic"
Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, responded to a statement Sunday by the Chinese health minister Ma Xiaowei that people are infectious before they have symptoms of Wuhan coronavirus.
“We at CDC don��t have clear evidence that patients are infectious before symptom onset, but we are actively investigating that possibility,” she said.
Messonnier said the risk to the American public for contracting this virus continues to be low.
“We need to be preparing as if this is a pandemic, but I continue to hope that it is not,” Messonnier said.
The CDC confirmed Sunday there are five cases of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States – one in Arizona, two in California and two previously confirmed cases in Illinois and Washington. All five cases were in people who had recently traveled in Wuhan, China.
The CDC has about 75 people still under investigation because they might have the virus, and about 25 others who were found not to have the virus. The CDC is the only lab in the United States that tests for the virus.
China goes into emergency mode as spread of Wuhan coronavirus accelerates
The death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus now stands at 80, with almost 2,800 cases confirmed across China, as the country initiates emergency procedures to try and rein in the pathogen's global spread.
Making that task more difficult is the fact that the virus can be spread before any symptoms appear, Chinese health authorities said Sunday, meaning carriers may not realize they are infected before they transmit the virus to others.
Across China, 15 cities with a combined population of over 57 million people -- more than the entire population of South Korea -- have been placed under full or partial lockdown.
Wuhan itself has been effectively quarantined, with all routes in and out of the city closed or highly regulated. The government announced it is sending an additional 1,200 health workers -- along with 135 People's Liberation Army medical personnel -- to help the city's stretched hospital staff.
Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang said Sunday the number of cases could rise by another thousand.
The disease has also spread widely across China, with almost 70 cases confirmed in the capital Beijing, including a nine-month-old girl -- the youngest known case to be confirmed so far.
Concerns grow for rural populations in containing the spread of coronavirus
China is worried about migrant workers who went home to visit family during the Lunar New Year, according to a health expert speaking at the National Health Commission Monday.
The rural population is also of particular concern as those living in rural areas did not have as much experience in dealing with outbreak prevention as the urban populations did during the 2002-2003 severe respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak.
SARS is also a type of coronavirus, which causes flu-like symptoms, and can mutate as it spreads from person to person.
Between November 2002 and July 2003, SARS infected over 8,000 people and killed 774 around the world.
Around 40% of China's population live in rural areas, according to Chinese state media Xinhua.
The country also has a sustained wave of migrant workers moving from rural to urban areas for employment, with millions making the switch every year.
China calls on those who were in Wuhan to self-quarantine
Chinese officials have called on anyone who was in Wuhan in the last 14 days to self-quarantine and report their time in the city to community leaders, an expert speaking at a Chinese National Health Commission press briefing said on Monday.
The measure is to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus, which was first identified in the city in December.
On Sunday, Wuhan’s Mayor Zhou Xianwang said that 5 million people left Wuhan before the lockdown due to the Lunar New Year holiday.
At the briefing, Chinese officials also said that arrangements could be made to further extend the holiday period. The holiday observance has already been extended until February 2 to try and prevent the spread of the virus.
Chinese Premier visits hospitals in Wuhan
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived in Wuhan on Monday and is touring hospitals, according to state media.
Li is head of a central government working group set up to tackle the outbreak.
Last week he called on local departments to “go all out” to prevent and control the spread of the disease.
His visit to Wuhan, ground zero for the outbreak, comes as Chinese authorities announced they would extend the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which was supposed to run through January 30, to now run until February 2, according to state news agency Xinhua.
On Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting with top officials of the ruling Communist Party on the prevention and control of the Wuhan coronavirus.
During the meeting, Xi said that in facing the grave situation of the rapid spreading epidemic of the deadly new coronavirus, it was necessary to strengthen the centralized leadership of the Party Central Committee. He also demanded that the government at all levels to put people’s life and health as the top priority.
"Life is of paramount importance. When an epidemic breaks out, a command is issued. It is our responsibility to prevent and control it," Xi said.
Xi ordered officials in Hubei province to take more rigorous measures to prevent the virus from spreading and to put all patients in centralized quarantine for treatment.
HIV and AIDS drugs are being used on Wuhan coronavirus patients in Beijing
Drugs often used to combat HIV and AIDS are being used to treat patients of the Wuhan coronavirus in Beijing, the city’s Health Commission said in a statement.
Three designated hospitals are using the drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir to treat patients as part of a test program titled "Pneumonitis Diagnosis and Treatment Program for New Coronavirus Infection (Trial Edition)."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the US National Institutes of Health told CNN there are currently no proven effective drugs to treat this virus.
The US National Institutes of Health is working on a vaccine against the new virus but it would take a few months until the first phase of the clinical trials get underway and more than a year until a vaccine might be available, Fauci said.
A team of scientists in Texas, New York and China are also at work on a vaccine, according to Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.