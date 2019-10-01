All across China's internet, people and companies are showing their patriotism ahead of today's National Day celebrations.

On social media sites, people are putting the red flag of the People's Republic in their display photos.

What started as a trickle became a flood on Monday as more and more profile pictures turned red on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media site, and WeChat, a Facebook-like messenger service.

Apps quickly got in on the trend with China's Uber-style service, Didi, changing their banner red to celebrate the anniversary.

Even state-run media was taking part in the trend. People's Daily, the Communist Party's official paper, has issued two apps inviting users to upload a profile picture and see themselves in the different costumes of China's 56 officially recognized minority groups. But no matter your outfit, stuck to your face is a red love heart with the five yellow stars of the Chinese flag.