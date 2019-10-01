Today's military parade in Beijing is full of military might -- and it has the height requirements to match.

Marchers in the parade have been selected according to certain requirements, with male soldiers between 1.75 and 1.85 meters (5.8 to 6 feet) and female troops 1.63 to 1.75 meters (5.4 to 5.8 feet).

The age range of soldiers taking part is broad, from privates in their 20s to senior commanders who are over 60, according to Chinese state media Xinhua.