Beijing marks 70 years of Communist rule as Hong Kong protesters take to the streets
Are you tall enough to march in today's parade?
Today's military parade in Beijing is full of military might -- and it has the height requirements to match.
Marchers in the parade have been selected according to certain requirements, with male soldiers between 1.75 and 1.85 meters (5.8 to 6 feet) and female troops 1.63 to 1.75 meters (5.4 to 5.8 feet).
The age range of soldiers taking part is broad, from privates in their 20s to senior commanders who are over 60, according to Chinese state media Xinhua.
Tank formation leads the heavy weaponry
A large number of tanks are parading down Chang'an Avenue, ahead of other heavy weaponry, including what is expected to be some never-before-seen machines.
Images have surfaced of Type 99 main battle tanks and Type 15 light tanks during parade rehearsals.
A story on the PLA's English website notes the parade would mark the public debut of the Type 15.
It also noted a change in the Type 99s, desert camouflage, which was "delighting enthusiasts who recalled the jungle look of previous parades."
There was no indication as to why the camouflage scheme was changed, but it prompted speculation about whether China sees a new mission for its ground forces.
China has one of the largest militaries in the world
China is flexing its military might with the parade right now -- reminding viewers that it has the world's largest standing army and world's third largest air force.
Since 2014, China has launched more submarines, warships, principal amphibious vessels and auxiliaries than the total number of ships currently serving in the navies of Germany, India, Spain, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, according to a 2018 report by think tank IISS.
The parade will involve around 15,000 personnel, according to state-run news agency Xinhua. It also features more than 160 aircraft and 580 pieces of equipment, alongside 59 formations and a military band
Viewers worldwide are also keeping an eye out for new weaponry that may be revealed. Experts have speculated that these weapons may make an appearance:
- DF-41 missile
- JL-2 submarine-launched ballistic missile
- H-6N bomber
- DR-8 drone
- Sharp Sword drone
Read here for more on the weapons, which may also include drone submarines and tanks.
Shots of leaders watching the parade notable for what they lack: any women
Every time Chinese state TV coverage cuts to the Tiananmen rostrum, from where the country's current and former top officials are watching the parade coverage alongside President Xi Jinping, it serves to emphasize just how homogenous recent generations of Chinese leadership have been.
Very few women are visible on the rostrum, because there are very few women at senior ranks within the Communist Party. The People's Republic of China has never had a female president, nor have any women served on the Standing Committee, where all key decisions about running the country are made, since the party came to power in 1949.
The next rung down -- the 25-member Politburo -- previously had only two female members. Since 2017, however, it has only had one, Sun Chunlan.
While Hong Kong is led by a woman, Carrie Lam, who is in Beijing for the celebrations, she was nowhere in sight, as her rank is far lower than those on the rostrum. Her male predecessor, CY Leung, is up there, however, as he is now vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
Crowds wave flags and cheer as the parade passes by
The military parade is making its way down the wide avenue in Beijing, with neat rows of troops from all three branches of the military marching in perfect unison, heads all facing the exact same direction. It's an impressive show of discipline -- and it reflects the hours of preparation and rehearsals that came before the big day.
The marchers are composed of many different military bodies, including the Strategic Support Force, the Air Force, and the People's Liberation Army Armed Force, and more.
Nearby, crowds wave flags and cheer as the parade passes by.
Aircraft fly in formation to show 70 in the sky
The air show is underway, with helicopters flying national flags across the sky above Beijing.
More aircraft followed, flying in formation to create a "70" in the sky -- in honor of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China today.
Military aircraft take off in Beijing
After Xi Jinping finished his limousine ride down Chang'an Avenue, military troops performed ceremonial shows, before military aircraft took to the skies.
Beijing is flexing its military muscles
Beijing is flexing its military might, with soldiers jumping into tanks and standing tall with guns.
There may also be new weaponry revealed later today, with experts speculating the lineup could include new powerful drones and missiles.
Analyst says Xi will want to avoid appearance of "triumphalism"
The National Day parade and celebrations will be a key moment for China's leaders to get their message across about the state of the country and where it's headed, for audiences both domestic and international.
"The image the event portrays of China will be interesting to observe," said Tom Rafferty, principal China economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). "Clearly it's meant to be a day for celebration, but they probably want to avoid the appearance of triumphalism."
Xi is in a good spot: Rafferty added that despite the challenges facing Chinese President Xi Jinping -- such as the US-China trade war, protests in Hong Kong, and ebbing economic activity -- he nevertheless goes into October 1 in a strong position.
"The trade war and Hong Kong have served to actually helped solidify Xi's position domestically, as the party rallies around him in the face of perceived external pressures," Rafferty said.
He also doubted whether protests in Hong Kong -- expected to be widespread and potentially violent -- will have much of an effect on the Beijing celebrations.
"In terms of the messaging domestically, I wouldn't expect Hong Kong protests to have a big impact," Rafferty said. "The party controls the media, of course, so the domestic messaging will avoid such issues and focus on positives. The disjuncture will be more apparent to the international audience."