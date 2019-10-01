The Chinese military rehearsing for the 70th anniversary parade on October 1, 2019 in Beijing, China.
China celebrates its 70th National Day as Hong Kong braces for protests
Beijing is quiet and empty ahead of the parade
The streets of central Beijing are a complete ghost town early this morning, with the majority of the city shut down for the massive military parade.
Inside the security cordon, the occasional hotel guest can be seen wandering alone through the empty streets.
The other people out and about are those in uniform: Police, military and those assigned to help facilitate the parade.
Checkpoints manned by dozens of guards and metal barriers block off roads to Beijing's usually ubiquitous cars and bicycles.
The flag-raising ceremony starts in Hong Kong
The Hong Kong flag raising is underway. A band played to a largely empty square amid a heavy security presence.
Previously, flag-raising ceremonies have been a target for pro-democracy protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. On July 1, the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover, protesters camped out overnight outside government buildings -- but as with today, there was a heavy security presence that limited access to the flag-raising site.
Here's what you need to know
It's China's National Day -- a big day in both Beijing and Hong Kong. In one city, crowds are celebrating and waving Chinese flags. In the other, pro-democracy demonstrators are expected to take to the streets with black protest flags and cries of resistance.
Here's what you need to know:
- What's the date? October 1 marks the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. The central government plans to show off the its military strength and rapid progress. But for Hong Kong protesters, many of whom are strongly anti-China, it's a day to push back and disrupt the celebrations while the world watches.
- What's happening in Beijing? Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to give a speech, and there will be a parade lasting an hour and a half. There, China may unveil new weaponry and flex its military muscles. There will also be further celebrations in the evening.
- What's happening in Hong Kong? There will be a flag-raising ceremony at 8 a.m. There are also typically National Day fireworks celebrations, but the government canceled them "in view of the latest situation." Protesters have planned citywide demonstrations in six districts. A mass march was denied police approval, but protesters are likely to show up anyway -- making it an illegal assembly.
- Wider context: The pro-democracy, anti-government protests have been raging in Hong Kong for 3 months now. Beijing has strongly condemned the protests, but have remained relatively hands-off. However, today marks a symbolic clash of celebration and revolt.