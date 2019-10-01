The streets of Beijing, empty on October 1. Ben Westcott/CNN

The streets of central Beijing are a complete ghost town early this morning, with the majority of the city shut down for the massive military parade.

Inside the security cordon, the occasional hotel guest can be seen wandering alone through the empty streets.

The other people out and about are those in uniform: Police, military and those assigned to help facilitate the parade.

Checkpoints manned by dozens of guards and metal barriers block off roads to Beijing's usually ubiquitous cars and bicycles.