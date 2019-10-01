The Chinese military rehearsing for the 70th anniversary parade on October 1, 2019 in Beijing, China.
China celebrates its 70th National Day as Hong Kong braces for protests
People have already been pepper sprayed in Hong Kong. It's 9 a.m.
Unrest in Hong Kong is kicking off early today -- there were reports of protesters being pepper sprayed by police as early as 8 in the morning.
Pro-democracy protesters in the Wan Chai district carried a mock coffin as they attempted to reach official celebrations around the city's convention center, sparking scuffles. More fights may continue later in the day as the protesters fan out across the city, with demonstrations planned in at least six different districts.
Pollution threatens to take shine off Xi Jinping's big day
For Beijing residents, one of the few upsides to the frustration and inconvenience of a major Communist Party event in Beijing is the crystal-clear blue skies.
But ahead of National Day, Beijing's ever-present smog has stubbornly refused to lift and the local government now says it'll likely hang over today's events.
The forecast for October 1 is expected to rank above 150 on the Air Quality Index, or "unhealthy" levels of pollution.
It's an embarrassment for President Xi Jinping, whose last major parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in 2015 was held under pristine blue skies.
A 2016 report found that the Chinese government regularly shuts down factories and pulls cars off the road to reduce smog ahead of major events.
There's no word on why the past week's smog has stubbornly refused to lift.
Hong Kong's subway closes ahead of planned protests
Hong Kong's subway, MTR, has closed its Admiralty, Wan Chai, and Prince Edward stations ahead of protests planned for later today.
Admiralty and Wan Chai tend to be hot spots for protests, as they are home to many government buildings and police headquarters. MTR stations themselves have also increasingly become targets for protesters angry at what they see as "collusion" between the subway system and the government and police.
MTR said the changes were due to "upcoming public activities."
After 11 a.m., MTR will also close the stations at:
- Causeway Bay
- Sham Shui Po
- Wong Tai Sin
- Sha Tin
- Che Kung Temple
- Tsuen Wan
- Tsuen Wan West
- Tuen Mun
Trains will not stop at the above stations after 11. Find out more here.
Sea of red in Beijing's streets with tens of thousands of flags
Flags are out in force in the hip central Beijing neighborhood of Gulou.
The historic area, known for its hutong cafes and 13th century drum tower, is among several downtown neighborhoods to receive a pre-national day makeover.
There is not a business or a house without the red flag of the People's Republic of China hanging out the front.
Tens of thousands of flags are lining streets all across the city, from the center of town to the suburban fringes in the south and the west.
Around Tiananmen Square, the country's main landmarks are covered in them as well, from the Great Hall of the People to the southern Qianmen gate.
Violence spikes in Hong Kong ahead of National Day
There's an excited atmosphere in Beijing as people wait for the parade to kick off -- but in Hong Kong, things are a bit more tense.
The past few days have been marked with violence as pro-democracy protesters clash with riot police. Events like the fireworks show, originally planned for this evening, have been canceled for safety concerns.
At a police press conference on Monday, police officials said protesters had thrown as many as 100 petrol bombs over the past two days.
"We are on the verge of extreme danger," said a police official. "All acts are one step closer to terrorism. We are deeply concerned about public safety tomorrow and we express the strongest condemnation against all criminal and violent acts."
Planned demonstrations: Hong Kong protesters have planned a series of protests in six different districts across the city, as well as a mass march that has been denied approval by the police -- making it an unlawful assembly. Most of the demonstrations aren't scheduled to happen until after noon.
China's response: Chinese officials have strongly condemned the protests before -- and in Beijing, civilians are also taking a critical stance.
"They won't succeed," said Qingshan Wang, a retired entrepreneur, in Beijing on Monday. "They are just a bunch of ignorant young people. They don’t know about China and don’t understand China. Betray your own country, what kind of good result you will end up with?
"They are influenced by anti-China forces. If you are against the great China, do you think you will end up well? ... If you don’t even love your country, what you can achieve? You at least should love your own country."
Beijing is quiet and empty ahead of the parade
The streets of central Beijing are a complete ghost town early this morning, with the majority of the city shut down for the massive military parade.
Inside the security cordon, the occasional hotel guest can be seen wandering alone through the empty streets.
The only other people out and about are those in uniform: police, military and those assigned to help facilitate the parade.
Across the city, checkpoints manned by dozens of guards and metal barriers block-off roads and reroute cars.
The flag-raising ceremony starts in Hong Kong
The Hong Kong flag raising is underway. A band played to a largely empty square amid a heavy security presence.
Previously, flag-raising ceremonies have been a target for pro-democracy protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. On July 1, the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover, protesters camped out overnight outside government buildings -- but as with today, there was a heavy security presence that limited access to the flag-raising site.
