Smog hangs over the Chinese capital of Beijing on Monday, one day out from the October 1 celebrations. CNN/Ben Westcott

For Beijing residents, one of the few upsides to the frustration and inconvenience of a major Communist Party event in Beijing is the crystal-clear blue skies.

But ahead of National Day, Beijing's ever-present smog has stubbornly refused to lift and the local government now says it'll likely hang over today's events.

The forecast for October 1 is expected to rank above 150 on the Air Quality Index, or "unhealthy" levels of pollution.

It's an embarrassment for President Xi Jinping, whose last major parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in 2015 was held under pristine blue skies.

A 2016 report found that the Chinese government regularly shuts down factories and pulls cars off the road to reduce smog ahead of major events.

There's no word on why the past week's smog has stubbornly refused to lift.