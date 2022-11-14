Yellen says Biden-Xi meeting intended to “stabilize” a US-China relationship

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference at the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, DC on October 14. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the high stakes first sit down between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was intended to stabilize a teetering relationship, and detailed hopes it would lay the groundwork for “intensive” bilateral economic engagement.

Yellen’s remarks track with a clear effort to take down the temperature on a relationship between the world’s two largest economies that has grown increasingly contentious – and not always with clear lines of communication – over the course of Biden’s time in office.

“First and foremost, the meeting today is intended to make to stabilize the relationship between the United States and China,” Yellen told a small group of reporters in Bali ahead of Biden’s meeting Monday.

At the heart of that effort to stabilize that relationship may be clear instructions to open lines of communication that for years existed between high-level US officials and their Chinese counterparts but have faced an undeniable chill the last two years.

“What I'm very much hoping is that it's a result of the President's bilateral role with President Xi today, we'll engage in more intensive conversations going forward with our Chinese counterparts about the Chinese economy, global macroeconomic outcomes, and how policies both in the US and China are impacting those outcomes,” said Yellen.

The stakes for the global economy are significant, with uncertainty about China’s economic picture serving as a central factor driving fears of recession around the world.

While Yellen noted she’d held conversations over the last two years with her Chinese counterparts, she made clear there is an interest in more concentrated engagements.

That communication is viewed as increasingly critical in the wake of aggressive US actions to cut off China’s access to certain technology, accelerating the intensity of an economic and technological competition that rivals and, in many cases, overlaps with its military counterpart.

“We’ve been very clear that we have national security concerns and would like to address those,” said Yellen, who has also repeatedly taken a sharp line about the need to reduce US dependence on Chinese supply chains.

Still, the former Federal Reserve chair who serves as Biden’s top economic official made clear the opportunity to discuss the issues would bring important clarity to US intentions.

“We know they have concerns around it,” Yellen said of recently imposed export controls tied to semiconductors. “I think it's important for us to be able to clarify with them, their concerns are and what our objectives are.”