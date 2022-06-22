The United States offered its "heartfelt condolences" to those impacted by Wednesday's devastating earthquake in Afghanistan.

"We are deeply saddened by reports of an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan," the Twitter account for the US Embassy in Kabul posted Wednesday.

The US has no presence in Afghanistan following the full withdrawal of US troops and collapse of the Afghan government, and its embassy is currently operating out of Qatar. It does not have official relations with the Taliban government.

CNN has asked the US State Department whether it intends to provide aid in response to the natural disaster which has killed more than 900 people.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his condolences and an offer of support in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Deeply grieved to learn about the earthquake in Afghanistan, resulting in the loss of innocent lives,” he wrote. “People in Pakistan share the grief and sorrow of their Afghan brethren. Relevant authorities are working to support Afghanistan in this time of need.”

India expressed “sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families,” according to a tweet by the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

Pope Francis said he was praying “for those who have lost their lives and for their families."

“I hope aid can be sent there to help all the suffering of the dear people of Afghanistan,” the Pope said.