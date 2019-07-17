world

Yes, there really is a World Emoji Day. It's today!

By CNN Staff

Published July 17, 2019

Apple

Emojis have completely changed the way we communicate in the digital age.

Emoji/CNNMoney

They add a certain flair to texts, animate our feelings and can also improve communication by providing emotional cues.

CNNMoney/Apple

There are even emojis to express the more delicate matters...

Sony Pictures Animation

And who do we have to thank? Shigetaka Kurita created the first emoji in 1999. These are some of the original 176.

MOMA

In Japan, they were a big hit right away, but the use of emoji overseas really took off starting from 2012.

Shigetaka Kurita

BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Emojis have come a long way since that first design.

Gift of NTT DOCOMO, Inc.© 2016 NTT DOCOMO

Now, they feature more inclusive designs, with emojis to represent different ethnic groups and a wide range of skin tones to choose from.

Apple

But it’s not all heart eyes and giggles.

emojipedia

More and more emojis are popping up in court cases. For example: Is this a threatening message or is it simply a kitchen knife?

Unicode / CNN

And sometimes interpreting emojis can feel like rocket science.

CNN

Still, with over 3,019 emojis to choose from, according to Emojipedia, what better way to show some love.

Emoji/CNNMoney