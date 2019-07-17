Yes, there really is a World Emoji Day. It's today!

world
Published July 17, 2019
Apple
Emojis have completely changed the way we communicate in the digital age.
Emoji/CNNMoney
They add a certain flair to texts, animate our feelings and can also improve communication by providing emotional cues.
CNNMoney/Apple
There are even emojis to express the more delicate matters...
Sony Pictures Animation
And who do we have to thank? Shigetaka Kurita created the first emoji in 1999. These are some of the original 176.
MOMA
In Japan, they were a big hit right away, but the use of emoji overseas really took off starting from 2012.
BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Emojis have come a long way since that first design.
Gift of NTT DOCOMO, Inc.© 2016 NTT DOCOMO
Now, they feature more inclusive designs, with emojis to represent different ethnic groups and a wide range of skin tones to choose from.
Apple
But it’s not all heart eyes and giggles.
emojipedia
More and more emojis are popping up in court cases. For example: Is this a threatening message or is it simply a kitchen knife?
Unicode / CNN
And sometimes interpreting emojis can feel like rocket science.
CNN
Still, with over 3,019 emojis to choose from, according to Emojipedia, what better way to show some love.
Emoji/CNNMoney