Who is Meghan Markle?

By Lisa Respers France and Judith Vonberg
Feb 23, 2018
Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s unconventional bride-to-be.
The couple will wed on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The 36-year-old biracial American actress is most famous for her role as a lawyer in the drama show “Suits.”
Markle and the prince have dated since July 2016, but they first kept their relationship a secret and relied on cozy nights in.
So we, we reversed the whole process ... it’s provided different opportunities. And has made us a hell of a lot closer in a short space of time.
On one of those cozy nights in, while the couple was roasting a chicken for dinner, Prince Harry proposed.
Markle told Vanity Fair in September 2016 that their relationship is simple to explain, “We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”
The pair share a passion for philanthropy. It was one of the first things that connected them.
I think … that’s what got Date 2 in the books, probably.
Markle is a United Nations advocate for women and uses her platform as a TV star to champion gender equality, clean-water campaigns, pet adoption and the eradication of modern slavery.
This won’t be the first marriage for Markle, who was married to film producer Trevor Engelson for two years before they divorced in 2013.
And like Harry, Markle’s parents are also divorced. Her parents split when she was young, but they remain on good terms and even take vacations together as a family.
Markle said her parents prepared her for the challenges of being the child of a white father and a black mother. In a 2015 essay for Elle UK she wrote:
I wasn’t black enough for the black roles and I wasn’t white enough for the white ones, leaving me somewhere in the middle as the ethnic chameleon who couldn’t book a job.
After their relationship was made public, Prince Harry warned the press to not harass Markle. He has also accused social media trolls of sexist and racial abuse against his fiancée.
But a good portion of social media is super excited that Markle will bring some #blackgirlmagic to the royal family.
Markle won’t be an official princess because she wasn’t born into the royal family, but she will be a “lowercase-p” princess by marriage.
Most likely, she will take on the title of duchess, just like Kate Middleton when she married Harry’s brother Prince William.
