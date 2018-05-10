What you should know about Ramadan

World
May 10, 2018
There are about 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide, as of 2015. That population is expected to be about 3 billion by 2060. There are about 3.3 million Muslims in the US.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic year -- and the holy month of fasting. It is celebrated as the month in which the prophet Mohammed received the first of the revelations that make up the Quran.
The month of Ramadan begins with the sighting of the new moon, but clerics in a particular nation may set the exact date.
During the month, Muslims abstain from food, drink (including water) and sexual intercourse from dawn until dusk.
Muslims are encouraged to eat a meal before dawn, and then break the fast right after sunset.
The fast is traditionally broken by eating dates and drinking water first.
The end of Ramadan, called Eid al-Fitr, is a day of feasting.
