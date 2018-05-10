World

What you should know about Ramadan

May 10, 2018

There are about 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide, as of 2015. That population is expected to be about 3 billion by 2060. There are about 3.3 million Muslims in the US.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic year -- and the holy month of fasting. It is celebrated as the month in which the prophet Mohammed received the first of the revelations that make up the Quran.

The month of Ramadan begins with the sighting of the new moon, but clerics in a particular nation may set the exact date.

During the month, Muslims abstain from food, drink (including water) and sexual intercourse from dawn until dusk.

Muslims are encouraged to eat a meal before dawn, and then break the fast right after sunset.

The fast is traditionally broken by eating dates and drinking water first.

The end of Ramadan, called Eid al-Fitr, is a day of feasting.

The Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars, or basic institutions, of Islam:

  • Shahadah: Affirmation that there is no deity but God and Mohammed is his messenger
  • Salat: Praying five times daily
  • Zakat: Giving to charity
  • Sawm: Fasting during the month of Ramadan
  • Hajj: Making a pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in a lifetime