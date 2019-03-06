What you should know about Lent

world
Published March 6, 2019
Lent is a season of prayer and penance in the Christian church and is a period of preparation for the Easter season.
This year, Lent in the Western church is from March 6 to April 18. Ash Wednesday is the first day of the Lenten season, which ends Holy Saturday, six and a half weeks later.
In the Eastern Church, Lent begins on the Monday of the seventh week before Easter and ends on the Friday before Palm Sunday.
The word Lent actually comes from the Old English word "lencten," which means spring.
During the season, fasting and prayer are done in remembrance and reflection of Jesus Christ's fasting in the wilderness.
Lent lasts 40 days. Sundays aren't counted.
Fasting still continues but it's less strict now in the Western churches.
Many people give up something during Lent, such as TV or other pleasurable activities. Engaging in acts of charity is another Lenten custom.
