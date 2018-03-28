What you should know about Holy Week and Easter

World
By CNN Library
March 28, 2018
Much as its name suggests, Holy Week is the most sacred week of the Christian calendar. Here’s what to expect:
Palm Sunday
For Christians, Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem prior to his crucifixion, when palm leaves and clothing were laid in his path. It’s often celebrated with a distribution of palm leaves. It is the last Sunday of Lent and the first day of Holy Week.
Maundy Thursday
Maundy Thursday, also known as Holy Thursday, commemorates the Last Supper, before Jesus’ crucifixion. Some churches have a special communion services and may engage in a ritual of washing parishioners’ feet on this day.
Good Friday
For Christians, Good Friday is a day of mourning and penance marking the day Jesus died on the cross.
Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It also marks the end of the 40-day period of penance called Lent.
Symbols and customs
Eggs have long been a symbol of life and rebirth. The practice of painting and dying eggs pre-dates Christianity.
Origins of the Easter Bunny are unclear, but he appears in early German writings.
