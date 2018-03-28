World

What you should know about Holy Week and Easter

By CNN Library
March 28, 2018

Much as its name suggests, Holy Week is the most sacred week of the Christian calendar. Here’s what to expect:

Palm Sunday

Inti Ocon/AFP/Getty Images

For Christians, Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem prior to his crucifixion, when palm leaves and clothing were laid in his path. It’s often celebrated with a distribution of palm leaves. It is the last Sunday of Lent and the first day of Holy Week.

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Maundy Thursday

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Maundy Thursday, also known as Holy Thursday, commemorates the Last Supper, before Jesus’ crucifixion. Some churches have a special communion services and may engage in a ritual of washing parishioners’ feet on this day.

Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images

Good Friday

Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

For Christians, Good Friday is a day of mourning and penance marking the day Jesus died on the cross.

Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Easter Sunday

Gali Tibbon/AFP/Getty Images

On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It also marks the end of the 40-day period of penance called Lent.

Gali Tibbon/AFP/Getty Images

Symbols and customs

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images

Eggs have long been a symbol of life and rebirth. The practice of painting and dying eggs pre-dates Christianity.

Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images

Origins of the Easter Bunny are unclear, but he appears in early German writings.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images