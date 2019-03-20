What the spring equinox means for you

world
Published March 20, 2019
The 2019 spring equinox occurs on Wednesday, March 20, and it's eagerly awaited around the globe.
It means we get that glorious balance of daytime and nighttime all over the world, with just about 12 hours of each.
For people in the Northern Hemisphere, it brings the promise of longer days, increasing warmth, and more time outdoors.
For people in the Southern Hemisphere, it brings the relief of cooler autumn days.
This year's spring equinox has something special: The last supermoon of 2019. It's called the Full Worm Moon, and it will rise on the same day as the equinox.
You have to go back to 1981 to find the full moon and the spring equinox occurring on the same date.
During a supermoon, our orbital neighbor appears brighter and little larger than usual as it rises.
For thousands of years, people have celebrated this time of rebirth. Cultures and countries around the world mark spring equinox with various holidays.
In Japan, the spring equinox is a national holiday. To celebrate, people will hold family reunions, visit shrines and seek out cherry blossoms and other natural wonders.
Also known as Persian New Year, it's one of humanity's oldest celebrations, going back thousands of years. The United Nations says more than 300 million people celebrate Norwuz.
It's no coincidence that Christians celebrate the resurrection during this time of rebirth. Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon that follows the spring equinox.
