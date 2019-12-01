What is Advent? The Christian season, explained

world
Published December 1, 2019
Advent is a season marking the preparation for and celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.
It begins four Sundays before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve.
No, that doesn’t mean Advent is all about Santa and getting gifts.
Advent originates from adventus, a Latin word meaning “a coming, approach, arrival,” according to Dictionary.com.
The holiday marks the birth of Jesus, but it’s also a time for the faithful to anticipate the Second Coming, the return of Christ on Earth.
So how do the faithful celebrate?
Typically, followers light a candle on the Advent wreath and read passages and scriptures on the Sundays leading up to Christmas.
What's an Advent wreath? Does it hang on a door?
Not exactly. The wreath signifies the eternity of God, according to The United Methodist Church’s website. Some churches use four purple candles. Others use three purple candles and a rose or pink candle to symbolize joy.
And what about those Advent calendars?
The calendars are used to count down the days until the celebration of the birth of Jesus. But they’re no ordinary calendars. In some, each day has a special gift or piece of chocolate inside.
Like Lent, Advent is a time for prayer and fasting for some of the faithful.
However, Advent differs from Lent because Lent focuses on repentance and forgiveness while Advent is about expectation and hope.
