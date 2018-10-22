Top 10 CNN Heroes

world
Ten remarkable trailblazers whose efforts have truly changed the world.
Published October 22, 2018
This computer programmer started a free nonprofit in Lagos run by Pearls Africa Foundation that helps girls escape poverty by teaching computer coding skills.
Photo credit: CNN
Her nonprofit--Bridging Bionics near Aspen, Colorado--provides free or low-cost physical therapy which helps patients in some cases do something doctors never believed possible: walk again.
Photo credit: Meghan Dunn/CNN
This hospital ER physician started the Kings Against Violence Initiative (KAVI) which created anti-violence programs that have served more than 250 people in hospitals, schools and the broader community in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo credit: Kathleen Toner/CNN
He founded Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an Idaho-based nonprofit that has built and delivered more than 1,500 beds for needy children across the US. The charity has grown to include training courses, bed construction manuals and more than 65 local chapters nationwide.
Photo credit: Allie Torgan/CNN
Her San Diego, California-based nonprofit, GenerateHope, offers a safe place where survivors of sex trafficking can heal and build new lives. It provides long-term housing, therapy, education and medical care.
Photo credit: Allie Torgan/CNN
This Peace Corps veteran's nonprofit--the ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada--provides immigrants with free classes on citizenship, GED, computer skills and English as a second language.
Photo credit: Laura Klairmont/CNN
This Lima, Peru-based physician launched a nonprofit called Inspira that provides free housing, meals and support for sick children and their families during hospital treatment. So far Inspira has helped more than 900 families.
Photo credit: Laura Klairmont/CNN
She helped develop a free online platform called MEANS, connecting businesses that have extra food to charities that feed the hungry. Run largely by students, the nonprofit has redistributed more than 1.8 million pounds of food.
Photo credit: Kathleen Toner/CNN
This teacher's nonprofit, Poetic Justice, offers classes for women at Oklahoma prisons, where inmates meditate and learn how to find healing through poetry and creative writing.
Photo credit: Meghan Dunn/CNN
This US Army combat veteran quit his job in 2015 to lead the Veterans Community Project. His group built tiny homes for homeless vets and connected thousands of veterans to life-changing services in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo credit: Kathleen Toner/CNN
Find out how these amazing people made a difference, watch "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute," Sunday, December 9
at 8 p.m. ET.