The Duchess of Cambridge's style through the years

world
Published January 9, 2020
Getty Images
As the Duchess turns another year older on Jan. 9, let’s take a look back at her timeless sense of fashion.
Getty Images
She wore this glittering green gown and dangling earrings during a tour of Pakistan.
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Catherine stepped out in a light blue Elie Saab dress detailed with lace and a pussy bow for the Royal Ascot.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/WireImage
Not to mention her hat game is on point, especially during her sister's wedding.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
She’s not afraid of colors that pop -- like this magenta coat.
ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Getty Images
She knows that a clutch and heels can take an outfit to the next level.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Then there's her matching sets -- like this dark red ensemble she wore for a Christmas Eve service.
Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Catherine may be a royal, but she knows how to play it casual yet polished in a blazer and jeans.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
She looks effortlessly chic dropping off her kids for school, just as the late Princess Diana did.
WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess wore this stunning blue wrap dress designed by Daniella Helayel to announce her engagement.
Getty Images
And perhaps her most iconic dress of all was her wedding dress by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen.
Getty Images