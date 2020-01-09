world

The Duchess of Cambridge's style through the years

Published January 9, 2020

As the Duchess turns another year older on Jan. 9, let’s take a look back at her timeless sense of fashion.

She wore this glittering green gown and dangling earrings during a tour of Pakistan.

Catherine stepped out in a light blue Elie Saab dress detailed with lace and a pussy bow for the Royal Ascot.

Not to mention her hat game is on point, especially during her sister's wedding.

She’s not afraid of colors that pop -- like this magenta coat.

She knows that a clutch and heels can take an outfit to the next level.

Then there's her matching sets -- like this dark red ensemble she wore for a Christmas Eve service.

Catherine may be a royal, but she knows how to play it casual yet polished in a blazer and jeans.

She looks effortlessly chic dropping off her kids for school, just as the late Princess Diana did.

The Duchess wore this stunning blue wrap dress designed by Daniella Helayel to announce her engagement.

And perhaps her most iconic dress of all was her wedding dress by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen.

