World
By Nora Neus
Updated March 26, 2018
15-year-old Muhammad Najem spends a lot of time posting selfie videos on social media. Unlike most teenagers, though, he makes his videos in Syria, as airstrikes rain bombs onto his street and kill his friends.
He lives in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus that is suffering one of the bloodiest bombing campaigns in the seven-year Syrian conflict.
During two recent days, intense airstrikes and shelling by Russian-backed Syrian government forces killed more than 250 people in Eastern Ghouta, including 58 children, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The United Nations says nearly 400,000 people are trapped in the rebel-held area.
Najem’s videos have a common theme: an appeal to the world to bear witness to what is happening in Syria.
That sound that you hear now is the bombing of the Assad regime.
15-year-old war reporter
The deaths and injuries are personal for Najem. He says one of his friends was killed in a bombing earlier this month.
He told CNN they were playing in the street, just like most days, when the airstrikes began and everyone sprinted into basements. One of the friends didn’t make it, and another was injured.
Najem also interviews children in his neighborhood: young boys and girls who play when they can and should be in school, but are always bracing for the next round of bombs to drop.
We know you have seen videos how they kill us. But we will continue appealing to you.
In a recent video
In another video, he adds: “Save the children of Ghouta, please.”