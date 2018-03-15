Stephen Hawking’s theory on everything, in his own words

World
By Madison Park
March 15, 2018
Stephen Hawking was one of the world’s most beloved scientists — not only for his intellect, but for his wit and humor. He died March 14 at age 76, and left behind provocative — and often comical — quotes.
Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
“It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.”
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
“I wouldn’t compare it to sex, but it lasts longer.”
— At a science festival in 2011
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.”
— In a 2016 speech
David Silverman/Getty Images
“So remember, look at the stars and not at your feet.”
— At a 2015 event
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
“I would never claim this. People who boast about their IQ are losers.”
— In response to a 2017 question about whether he believed he was the most intelligent person in the world
David Parry/PA Wire/AP Photo
“God may exist, but science can explain the universe without the need for a creator.”
— In a 2010 CNN interview
Frank Leonhardt/dpa/AP Photo
“My [physician assistant] reminds me that although I have a PhD in physics, women should remain a mystery.”
— In his first Reddit AMA (his PA was a woman, by the way)
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
“Unfortunately, Eddie [Redmayne] did not inherit my good looks.”
— Of the Oscar-winning actor who portrayed him in “The Theory of Everything”