World

Stephen Hawking’s theory on everything, in his own words

By Madison Park
March 15, 2018

Stephen Hawking was one of the world’s most beloved scientists — not only for his intellect, but for his wit and humor. He died March 14 at age 76, and left behind provocative — and often comical — quotes.

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo

On the universe

“It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On scientific discoveries

“I wouldn’t compare it to sex, but it lasts longer.”

— At a science festival in 2011

Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

On persistence

“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.”

— In a 2016 speech

David Silverman/Getty Images

On curiosity

“So remember, look at the stars and not at your feet.”

— At a 2015 event

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On intelligence

“I would never claim this. People who boast about their IQ are losers.”

— In response to a 2017 question about whether he believed he was the most intelligent person in the world

David Parry/PA Wire/AP Photo

On God

“God may exist, but science can explain the universe without the need for a creator.”

— In a 2010 CNN interview

Frank Leonhardt/dpa/AP Photo

On women

“My [physician assistant] reminds me that although I have a PhD in physics, women should remain a mystery.”

— In his first Reddit AMA (his PA was a woman, by the way)

Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

On his appearance

“Unfortunately, Eddie [Redmayne] did not inherit my good looks.”

— Of the Oscar-winning actor who portrayed him in “The Theory of Everything”