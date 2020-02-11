See portraits of British royals through history

world
Published February 11, 2020
© Terence Donovan Archive
A 1540 painting of Henry VIII by German artist Hans Holbein the Younger. The king's physical presence and intimidating expression are deliberate projections of power.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
A 1592 portrait of Queen Elizabeth I by Marcus Gheeraerts the Younger. Portrayals of Henry's daughter, Elizabeth I, reinforced the idea of her as a "Virgin Queen."
© National Portrait Gallery, London
"Princess Elizabeth, Queen of Bohemia and Electress Palatine" (1610) by Robert Peake the Elder.
© National Portrait Gallery, London
"Henry, Prince of Wales" (1610) by Robert Peake the Elder.
© National Portrait Gallery, London
Painter Allan Ramsay's depiction of King George III (1761-62).
© National Portrait Gallery, London
Allan Ramsay's portrait of King George III's wife, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (1761-62).
© National Portrait Gallery, London
Sir Thomas Lawrence's portrait of King George IV from 1814.
© National Portrait Gallery, London
"The Execution of Lady Jane Grey" (1833) by Paul Delaroche.
© National Gallery London
"Conversation Piece at the Royal Lodge, Windsor" (1950) by Sir James Gunn.
© National Portrait Gallery, London
Queen Elizabeth II, painted by Beatrice Johnson and Dorothy Wilding, in 1952.
© William Hustler and Georgina Hustler / National Portrait Gallery, London
This portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was taken by photographer Cecil Beaton for her coronation in 1953.
© Cecil Beaton / Victoria and Albert Museum, London.
Andy Warhol's pop-art depiction of Queen Elizabeth II: "Reigning Queens: Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom" (1985).
© 2018 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY
This iconic image of Princess Diana by British photographer Terence Donovan was taken in 1990.
© Terence Donovan Archive
CNN