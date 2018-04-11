World
What you need to know
By Donna Borak, Angela Dewan and Kevin Liptak
Updated April 11, 2018
Congress passed a bill placing sanctions on Russia in August 2017. It took President Donald Trump more than six months to respond.
Russia’s interference in the 2016 election
Human rights violations
The annexation of Crimea
Military operations in eastern Ukraine
They also reduce the president’s power to wave or ease certain sanctions without Congressional approval.
The sanctions target people and entities that:
Limited to a one-year period of $10 million or more
The US and the European Union have spearheaded past sanctions against Russia, and other countries have followed suit.
But measuring their impact on Russia’s economy is not an exact science.
What seems clear is that the price of oil — which Russia's economy depends on — has had a far greater impact than sanctions.
In March 2018, the Trump administration enacted sanctions on Russian entities including the Internet Research Agency, a Russian troll farm that produced divisive political posts on American social media platforms during the 2016 presidential election.
One month later, Trump slapped sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs with ties to President Vladimir Putin, along with 17 senior Russian officials.