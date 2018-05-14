The Prince Harry you don't know

world
Published May 14, 2018
Britain's young royals have tossed aside the starched and somber image of the monarchy -- and no one more so than Prince Harry.
Chris Jackson, royal photographer for Getty Images, has photographed Prince Harry for 14 years and says that with him, “you never really know what to expect.”
Prince Henry Charles Albert David Windsor's youth was marked by tragedy: A year after his parents’ divorce, his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a 1997 car crash.
Jackson now sees a prince who is enjoying the process of shaping his royal identity. “He’s very comfortable in his current role,” the photographer said.
Prince Harry’s years in the military -- first as an army officer and later as a helicopter pilot -- have had a big influence on his perception of his role.
In 2014, he launched the Invictus Games -- an international multi-sport event for injured or sick armed services members. It’s “one of his biggest achievements,” Jackson said.
The Invictus Games project didn’t mark the prince’s first foray into charitable work. In 2006, he co-founded Sentebale, a charity that helps vulnerable children in the southern African country of Lesotho. Some of Jackson’s favorite photos of Harry were taken in Lesotho.
Jackson’s also had a closer view than most on the dynamic between Prince Harry and his fiancee, the American former actress Meghan Markle. “They work really well together,” Jackson said. “They clearly are very fond of each other.”
Jackson hopes to be positioned outside the chapel on May 19, ready to capture the duo “stepping out into the light for the first time as a married couple.”
